Warriors players have rallied to support Reece Walsh following his decision to leave the club. Photo / Photosport

Warriors players have backed the recent decision of teammate Reece Walsh to seek a release from the club, agreeing that his personal situation left him with few options.

Walsh signed a three season deal with the Broncos last Friday, foregoing the final two years of his Warriors contract due to a desire to live close to his young daughter in Brisbane.

Utility Chanel Harris-Tavita recently made his own big call - to walk away from the sport at the end of this season – and can relate to Walsh's situation.

"I was pretty proud of him," said Harris-Tavita. "I had a few conversations with him a couple of weeks ago about it. And I knew he was in a tough position to make that decision and ultimately he has to do what's best for him. He has to be happy - otherwise he's not going to play his best football. So if staying in Brisbane is what's going to make him happy then I'm going to support that decision."

Centre Jesse Arthars echoed those thoughts, saying there was widespread empathy for the 19-year-old.

"Everyone [understood] that Reece's decision was based on his family and we all respect that - I'm sure other players would do the same," said Arthars. "I'm sure all the boys will support him."

Harris-Tavita revealed that Walsh broke the news to the squad via phone and text messaging, during his period in isolation after testing positive to Covid on the eve of the homecoming clash with the Tigers at Mt Smart.

"He made the decision while he was in quarantine, while he was isolating from the team," said Harris-Tavita. "So he had to message the team before it got out in the media. He wasn't able to tell us in person. I know he would have liked to - but that's just the way it worked out."

Since Walsh's release was announced, there has been speculation that he would jump ship early, but both Harris-Tavita and hooker Wayde Egan were adamant that Walsh will see out the current campaign in Warriors colours.

"Yup - he's around here for the rest of the year and he's excited to play for the club that [has] given the opportunity," said Egan. "I'm sure he will do everything he can to have some good performances and we are backing him to do that for us. We can't hold a grudge against him at all. Not being able to see his daughter would have been pretty tough."

Chanel Harris-Tavita will also hang up his boots for the Warriors at the end of the 2022 season. Photo / Photosport

Harris-Tavita, who has maintained his own high levels since his departure was announced, including a man of the match performance against the Wests Tigers, agreed that Walsh wouldn't put the cue in the rack.

"When you know you're leaving a club you want to leave on good terms," said Harris-Tavita. "You want to make sure everyone remembers you playing your best. 'Walshy' will put his best foot forward."

Ahead of Friday's clash with Parramatta (9:55pm), the news was yet more upheaval amidst a season riddled with drama, though Egan maintains they can "move on" and remain solely focussed on performance.

It's not easy, as Walsh has become a key player and is good friends with many of the team, but Egan insists it is all part of the sport.

He has become more resilient with experience and will be conveying that message as part of the Warriors leadership group.

"When you're a young fella you think it's still a sport and you sort of play for fun," said Egan. "But once you play a few games and get a few years in, you realise the business side of things and how the game works. Obviously, it's going to be tough and it's gonna be tough for him to leave. But you just take it as a business and no one has any bad feelings."