Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

NRL: Warriors players back Reece Walsh's exit decision

4 minutes to read
Warriors players have rallied to support Reece Walsh following his decision to leave the club. Photo / Photosport

Warriors players have rallied to support Reece Walsh following his decision to leave the club. Photo / Photosport

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

Warriors players have backed the recent decision of teammate Reece Walsh to seek a release from the club, agreeing that his personal situation left him with few options.

Walsh signed a three season deal with

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.