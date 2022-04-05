Shaun Johnson and Reece Walsh played together for the first time last week. Photo / Photosport

Shaun Johnson hopes the Kiwis' proposed mid-year test in Auckland can go ahead, despite the myriad logistical and organisational challenges involved.

The New Zealand Rugby League want to bring the Kiwis and Mate Ma'a Tonga together in late June, for a game during the NRL's stand-alone representative weekend.

The match would be played on June 25, probably at Mt Smart Stadium.

The NZRL had all but given up on the idea a few months ago, but it has come back into full focus with the quicker than expected easing of border and quarantine restrictions.

The Kiwis haven't been seen since the two-test series against Great Britain in November 2019 and Johnson is enthuastic about the prospect of the Black and White V.

"I'm always going to be pro Kiwi games at any point in our calendar," said Johnson, who has played 32 tests since his debut in 2012. "And probably even more pro Kiwi games in Auckland or in New Zealand."

It would mean the usual compressed schedule, with the full squad not assembling until Monday evening for a test five days later. It's even more complicated than normal, with the Warriors contingent also based across the Tasman this season, while some NRL clubs might be reluctant to release players with round 16 matches starting on June 30.

But despite the obstacles, Johnson believes everything should be done to enable the game to go ahead.

"Regardless of whatever turnaround we've got, whatever timeline [and] however tight it is, if you can get it on, you get it on because New Zealand has missed out on far too much football, obviously through this period that the club has been away and through international football not being on," said Johnson. "Sometimes it's not going to be smooth [or] be as ideal but if you can get it in you've just got to get it in."

Shaun Johnson warming for the Kiwis in 2019. Photo / Photosport

There is a thought that the match could rain on the Warriors' parade, with the Auckland club set to have their long awaited homecoming game on July 3 against the Tigers.

But it could help, rather than hinder, interest in that match and the test is crucial for the Kiwis, as their penultimate chance to have a pre-World Cup hitout, with the only other possibility in early October.

Johnson was quietly satisfied with Saturday's 20-6 victory over the Broncos, in only his second game since his fairy tale return to the Warriors.

He had a visible impact, with his ability to direct play and orchestrate the kicking game and is encouraged with the progress of the new look spine.

"Once we get in sync and we get on the same page, really understanding how each one of us moves on field and what each of us like to do in certain parts of the game - that's really exciting," said Johnson.

Last Saturday Johnson teamed up with Reece Walsh for the first time. There are parallels with his own explosive burst onto the NRL scene in 2011 and Johnson is trying to provide as much guidance as he can to the teenager.

"There's obviously been a lot of hype around him and I'm just trying to add my value where I can for him," said Johnson. "I've walked in similar shoes to probably what he is going through right now.

"So, just trying to help him understand the game and in different areas. On the other [hand] it is quite refreshing for me to see him just attack with so much flair, carefree almost, just what he sees he believes is a mismatch for him and he just wants to attack everything."

And despite his wealth of experience – with 11 seasons and 208 first grade games – Johnson is still on the learning curve himself.

"On the weekend again, there were still moments in the game that I got wrong, even though I sort of knew what to do, I still didn't execute it," said Johnson. "So I'm constantly learning, I'm constantly evolving still, you know, I'm not the finished product."