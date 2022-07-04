Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

NRL: Warriors determined to build on homecoming win to salvage something from season

4 minutes to read
The Warriors beat the Wests Tigers 22-2 at Mount Smart Stadium. Video / Sky Sport

The Warriors beat the Wests Tigers 22-2 at Mount Smart Stadium. Video / Sky Sport

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

Warriors captain Tohu Harris hopes the gritty 22-2 homecoming victory over the Wests Tigers can become a template for the remainder of the season – and beyond.

In front of an expectant and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.