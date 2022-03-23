The Warriors celebrate a try. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors will finally be able to play at home after more than two and a half years.

The Government today announced looser restrictions to the traffic light system, including abolishing outdoor gathering limits at the current red light setting from Friday 11.59pm.

Following the announcement, the Warriors confirmed plans to hold four home games this season starting with a match against the Wests Tigers at Mount Smart Stadium on July 3.

The Warriors will also host home matches against Melbourne (July 29), Canterbury Bankstown (August 12) and Gold Coast (September 23).

Warriors CEO Cameron George says the club can now plan confidently for their first home games since August in 2019.

"It's fantastic news for all the long-suffering rugby league fans and for sports organisations like ours," said George.

"Until now we were cautiously optimistic families, members, fans and sponsors would at last be able to see the team playing in front of them at Mount Smart.

"But now we're confident and hugely excited about the way being cleared for a return to our true home.

"Our first game back against Wests Tigers on July 3 will be one of the biggest and certainly the most emotional in the club's history. We want to see the place packed to the rafters for what will be an unforgettable occasion.

"As a club we can't wait for that day. We're so thrilled fans will have the opportunity at last to see their team at our home."

The match against the Tigers will be the Warriors' first at Mount Smart Stadium since they hosted South Sydney on August 30, 2019, while the last major rugby league game played in New Zealand was the second test between the Kiwis and Great Britain in Christchurch on November 9, 2019.

Four-game membership packages (reserved and general admission) are on sale now while casual ticket sales will be launched through Ticketmaster on Monday April 11.