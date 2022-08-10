Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

NRL: Warriors confirm coaching roster for next season, dismiss speculation about Eels star Isaiah Papali'i's return

3 minutes to read
Warriors CEO Cameron George. Photo / Photosport

Warriors CEO Cameron George. Photo / Photosport

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

Warriors interim coach Stacey Jones will remain on staff next season, along with current assistant Justin Morgan.

Despite the struggles this season, incoming head coach Andrew Webster won't be making wholesale changes to the football

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.