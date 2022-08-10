Warriors CEO Cameron George. Photo / Photosport

Warriors interim coach Stacey Jones will remain on staff next season, along with current assistant Justin Morgan.

Despite the struggles this season, incoming head coach Andrew Webster won't be making wholesale changes to the football department.

Webster, who is currently Penrith assistant coach, plans to use both Jones and Morgan along with experienced Super League coach Richard Agar, as his support staff.

"When we appointed Webby, we talked about staffing and we said the status quo remain to give him a chance to evaluate it and understand things," Warriors chief executive Cameron George told the Herald. "He knows them both really well."

George added that Stacey will get extended "beyond next year" while Morgan's contract currently runs until the end of the 2023 season.

"Stacey is not going anywhere," said George. "He is locked in as assistant."

Webster is unlikely to bring any staff from Penrith. George said the Warriors made a commitment to Panthers head coach Ivan Cleary at the time of the negotiations with Webster that they would not be looking to poach existing personnel.

"We promised Ivan, that unless he granted permission for something, we would not be going near players or staff and we will live by that. That was the process ... we went through the front door."

George also said the club has had no discussions with Eels and Kiwis second rower Isaiah Papali'i, after Australian reports suggested the Warriors were a possible destination for the 23-year-old in 2023.

Former Warriors second rower Isaiah Papali'i in action for the Eels.

Papali'i, who left the Warriors for the Eels in 2020, has signed a lucrative deal to move to the Wests Tigers next year but there has been speculation that he is having second thoughts about the shift, with the departure of former Tigers coach Michael Maguire and uncertainty about the fate of Maguire's assistants under the new regime headed by Tim Sheens.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that moving back home to play for the Warriors could be an option for Papali'i.

He would need to get a release for personal reasons, though the fact that his partner Elle Temu, a netballer for the Northern Stars, has remained living in Auckland since he left for Sydney in October 2020 might help his cause.

But George dismissed the speculation.

"We have not had a discussion and it's not on our agenda," said George. "It's never been on our agenda. He is contracted to another club now and he is contracted to another club next year. It is nothing to do with us. I've heard nothing, other than journalists ringing me and asking me about it."

George said there had been no contact with either Papali'i or his agent.

He emphasised that the Warriors were happy with the shape of their roster for next season, with Marata Niukore, Mitch Barnett and Dylan Walker arriving to bolster the pack among other recruits.

Despite the awful performance in the 48-10 loss to the Rabbitohs last Saturday, ticket sales are promising for Friday's clash with the Bulldogs (8pm), with around 18,000 sold.