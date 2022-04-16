Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

NRL: Warriors captain Tohu Harris on his comeback hopes, building a new club culture and lessons from Dave Rennie

4 minutes to read
Warriors captain Tohu Harris. Photo / Photosport

Warriors captain Tohu Harris. Photo / Photosport

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

Tohu Harris has almost become the forgotten man at the Warriors — but he has made good use of his enforced time off the field.

The 30-year-old has been out of action since mid-July after

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.