The Warriors snatched the win from the Cowboys 25-24. Video / Sky Sport

OPINION:

The Warriors have a platform to launch – and a collective spirit that is building nicely.

That is the most important takeaway from Friday's 25-24 win over the Cowboys, which represented their first golden point success since 2016.

The result is significant, even at this early stage.

Often around Easter there are already some worrying signs, but instead the Warriors have a 3-2 record for just the second time since 2010.

Across 27 previous seasons, the Warriors have banked at least three wins from their first five games only seven times, but gone on to make the finals in all but one of those seasons.

Statistics can be twisted and the vagaries of the draw need to be taken into account. It doesn't mean that this Warriors team are suddenly hot contenders for September – but the patterns of history can't be completely ignored.

In such an intense, even competition as the NRL, the best way to build belief is through results, but too often over the last few years the Warriors have been gradually wore down by frustrating, improbable defeats.

Reece Walsh and his Warriors teammates celebrate the golden point win over the Cowboys. Photo / Photosport

On a lot of measures, Friday wasn't a particularly good performance. The Cowboys dominated most metrics, including possession, completions, running metres and offloads.

But the Warriors didn't bend or buckle, despite seemingly endless spells on defence.

The Cowboys enjoyed seven set restarts to one, with the pressure accentuated by sloppy periods with the ball by the home side.

But they found a way back into the contest and lifted noticeably in the final quarter, before dominating the golden point period.

The mood would be different if Chad Townsend nailed his field goal before Shaun Johnson's clutch attempt, but this group has a visible unity and togetherness that bodes well for the coming weeks.

There will be hard times to come, especially over the next five weeks, with away games against the Roosters and Storm followed by the Raiders, Sharks and Rabbitohs.

But the Warriors have something to build on, as well as plenty of room for improvement. The backline in particular is still a work in progress.

Friday's result was also massive for Johnson. He has shouldered an immense burden since he re-signed; not just the returning prodigal son, but also the game manager that was going to turn the ship around.

Shaun Johnson of the Warriors in action. Photo / Photosport

Johnson was sweet and sour against the Cowboys, at times overplaying his hand, which led to some costly errors. But despite that, he didn't shirk responsibility when it mattered, nailing his 15th career field goal from his fourth attempt.

Even though he was probably overshadowed by Chanel Harris-Tavita – who was tremendous on both sides of the ball – Johnson has now been pivotal in successive victories, which will alleviate some personal pressure and surely end any questions about his return.

Each member of the spine had their moments, with Reece Walsh making nonsense of pre-season Sydney stories about his desire to be at the club with another wholehearted display, while Wayde Egan and Kodi Nikorima were an effective one-two punch.

The pack has the makings of a decent unit and will be boosted by the return of Tohu Harris at some stage.

The 2022 Warriors are far from the finished product and still probably outsiders for a finals spot.

But there is hope they will at least be in the conversation heading into winter and ensure the highly anticipated homecoming games have real meaning.