NRL: Teenage star Reece Walsh continues rise at Warriors as Roger Tuivasa-Sheck makes way for Cowboys clash

Kiwi teams dominate Super Rugby, Warriors claim big win and more. Video / NZ Herald

Reece Walsh has continued his swift ascension at the Warriors, named to start at fullback against the Cowboys on Friday.

The teenage star has played at the back on three occasions this season, but never in the number one jersey.

Against the Storm and the Tigers he made a late pre-kick-off switch with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, while in the round nine clash with Manly he came off the bench just before halftime.

But after his remarkable performance against in the 30-26 win over the Tigers last Friday, where he set up three tries and scored one himself, Brown has dispensed with the subterfuge, with the former Bronco listed at fullback.

It means that Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will start on the left wing, named on the flank for the first time in his 105-game Warriors career.

Warriors' Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Reece Walsh after beating the Tigers. Photo / Photosport

It's an unusual sight, but Walsh's impact has been hard to ignore, with three tries, seven try assists and six line breaks from five appearances.

For the first time this season Brown has been able to select the same 17 players across consecutive weeks, with only a couple of positional tweaks.

Along with the Walsh-Tuivasa-Sheck swap, Jack Murchie comes into the starting team with Ben Murdoch-Masila moved to the bench.

Young centre Rocco Berry features on the extended bench, after a week's absence due to a head knock.

The Warriors beat the Cowboys 24-20 on May 2, hanging on despite an impressive second half comeback by the North Queensland side.

Warriors:

1 Reece Walsh

2 Marcelo Montoya

3 Adam Pompey

4 Euan Aitken

5 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c)

6 Kodi Nikorima

7 Chanel Harris-Tavita

8 Jamayne Taunoa-Brown

9 Wayde Egan

10 Kane Evans

11 Jack Murchie

12 Eliesa Katoa

13 Tohu Harris

Interchange:

14 Jazz Tevaga

15 Leeson Ah Mau

16 Bunty Afoa

17 Ben Murdoch-Masila

18 Taniela Otukolo

20 Rocco Berry

21 Sean O'Sullivan

22 Jackson Frei

(Four to be omitted)