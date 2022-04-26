The pitch invader is tackled by a security guard. Photo / Getty

The woman tackled after running partially naked across the field during an NRL game has been sentenced in court.

Titans supporter Javon Johnson jumped the fence during Parramatta's win over the Gold Coast at the Cbus Super Stadium earlier this month after the Eels scored to make it 24-16 in the 72nd minute of the game.

Footage shared to TikTok showed the 28-year-old getting spectacularly tackled by a security guard before being escorted off the pitch.

Ms Johnson fronted Southport Magistrates Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to entering a major sports facility without permission, 7News reported.

She managed to avoid a conviction but was handed a three-month good behaviour bond.

The woman previously accepted that she did the wrong thing, and despite arguments the security guard's tackle was too heavy, she said she "got what I deserved".

Speaking to Tammy Barker & Bodge for Breakfast on Triple M Cairns following the incident, Ms Johnson admitted she got swept up in the moment.

"I know exactly what I did. It's been a bucket list thing and when your friends say, 'I dare you to do it', you don't actually think you're going to do it. It was such a surreal, out-of-body experience," she said.

"It's the adrenaline of the crowd. You just hear this big roar and I was like, 'I need to take off my top now'. I was so close to doing my bra but I was like, 'No … that's a bit far'."

The pitch invader also elaborated on why she had no issue with how the security guard handled her situation.

"I used to play AFL and rugby and I have three brothers, so getting tackled was not a problem," she said

"The tackle was honestly fine, it was more how much air I got. I guess it just looks so much worse. He could have just grabbed me at that time and I would have fallen over.

"I think it's fair play. I definitely took what I deserved. He should keep his job."

Johnson's stunt came after she uploaded a TikTok video from the stands, saying: "One of my actual biggest goals in life has been to actually just run on the football field and I'm doing this, ready? I'm going to."

Johnson also re-posted footage on TikTok of her getting tackled by security and in another clip she shared media articles about her stunt and a text message from a person she suggested was her boyfriend.

A screenshot posted on the social media platform revealed the text message said: "You're an idiot and a disgrace. Thank you for an absolute embarrassment. Don't try contact me."

Johnson captioned her TikTok post: "When your man doesn't come to the footy but wakes up to this…".