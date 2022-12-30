Payne Haas of the Broncos. Photo /Getty

The mother of Brisbane Broncos star forward Payne Haas was seriously injured and three people are dead after a horror car crash on the Gold Coast.

The Courier Mail reports Haas’ mum, Uiatu “Joan” Taufua, 46, was pulled from the wreckage of a black Mercedes-Benz wagon at the scene of a crash on Bonogin Rd in the Gold Coast hinterland on Friday afternoon.

Three people in the other vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene while Ms Taufua – the sole occupant of the wagon which burst into flames after the crash – was rushed to Gold Coast University Hospital.

The three occupants of the other car – a man and two women – were trapped in a silver Mercedes-Benz.

Police managed to free two of them, but all three died at the scene.

A witness said they recognised Ms Taufua, who lives in the area.

Emergency crews were called shortly after 5pm on Friday when the two vehicles collided, with one spinning off the road into a power pole and bursting into flames.

Late on Friday, police confirmed they were investigating allegations the wagon was spotted being driven dangerously in the lead-up to the crash.

In a statement, police said officers activated their vehicle’s warning lights and attempted to intercept the wagon, but it allegedly fled the scene.

“At no time was any pursuit undertaken,” the police statement said

Just minutes later the police patrol car was flagged down by a passing motorist alerting them to the crash.

On Friday night Ms Taufua was listed as being in a stable condition in hospital. Police said she had an arm injury.

No charges have been laid.

Broncos forward Haas is one of the leading props in the NRL and the 23-year-old has won four consecutive Paul Morgan Medals, given to the Broncos’ best player each season.

The Forensic Crash Unit will investigate the circumstances of the collision and have appealed for witnesses, especially those who may have in-car footage or CCTV of the crash, or the moments leading up to it, to come forward.

Power lines were left strewn across the road along with debris from the badly damaged vehicles, with almost 1000 homes in the area left without electricity.





Police closed the road in the aftermath of the crash.





The three fatalities bring Queensland’s horror 2022 road toll to 296 people – the highest number killed on the state’s roads in a decade.