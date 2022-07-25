The Sea Eagle's Pride jersey. Photo / Manly Digital

The Manly Sea Eagles have been thrown into turmoil ahead of their Thursday night contest against the Sydney Roosters, after a player revolt over their pride jersey.

Seven players have sensationally stood down after the club announced the pride jersey - featuring rainbow stripes and trim - would be worn as a one-off this week.

The players in question are: Jason Saab, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau'atu, Tolutau Koula and New Zealanders Josh Aloiai, Toafofoa Sipley and Christian Tuipulotu.

They were reportedly opposed to wearing the jersey due to their religious beliefs.

Manly held an emergency meeting on Monday night with the players in question. The club will now face the Roosters without them.

Coach Des Hasler had told his players he would support their decision to stand down from Thursday's game over the pride jersey, the SMH reported.

Manly will become the first club in rugby league history to wear a jersey celebrating inclusivity, with rainbow colours replacing the traditional white piping.

The Sea Eagles' major sponsor is gambling company Pointsbet, while their home stadium, 4 Pines Park, is named after an alcoholic brewing company.

What infuriates me (and always has) is that players will boycott over a rainbow but never boycott a teammate if he's been accused of violence against women or any other morally reprehensible behaviour that they would all agree they don't condone. I do not understand it. — Pam Whaley (@PamelaWhaley) July 25, 2022

Sea Eagles great Ian Roberts, the first rugby league player to come out as openly gay, was left heartbroken by the player revolt.

"I try to see it from all perspectives but this breaks my heart," Roberts said to The Daily Telegraph.

"It's sad and uncomfortable. As an older gay man, this isn't unfamiliar. I did wonder whether there would be any religious pushback. That's why I think the NRL have never had a Pride round.

"I can promise you every young kid on the northern beaches who is dealing with their sexuality would have heard about this."

Social media also erupted over the players' decision.

Wide World of Sports' Matt Bungard wrote: "I don't want to hear one single thing about 'respecting other people's opinions' or using religion as a crutch to hide behind while being homophobic. No issues playing at a stadium covered in alcohol and gambling sponsors, which is also a sin. What a joke."

as a manly fan, i’d be more than ok for those players to not play in this game, or ever again for the club. 🏳️‍🌈🏉 https://t.co/PQkq91ZoAk — Tom Read (@traread) July 25, 2022

Spalk Talk's Tom Read wrote: "As a manly fan, I'd be more than ok for those players to not play in this game, or ever again for the club."

Townsville Bulletin editor Chris McMahon wrote: "I don't care if it derails Manly's season, but if these flogs pull out of this game because of an inclusive jersey, they should be stood down for the season without pay. As a massive @SeaEagles supporter this is enough for me to almost pack it in."