It wasn't so long ago that Eliesa Katoa was touted as one of the Warriors' brightest prospects. Photo / Photosport

Warriors forward Eliesa Katoa says the opportunity for a new challenge, as well a desire to test himself outside of his comfort zone, drove the decision to seek a release from the club.

Katoa signed a two-year deal with the Melbourne Storm last week, after the Canberra Raiders and Redcliffe Dolphins had also expressed interest in his services.

It wasn't so long ago that Katoa was touted as one of the Warriors brightest prospects, after an impressive debut season in 2020.

He was players' man of the match in his first two NRL games and by May 2020 the club had already moved to extend his contract, to the end of the 2024 season, such was his progress.

Katoa struggled to replicate the same impact last season, not helped by some niggling injuries, and was mostly confined to interchange appearances in the second half of the campaign.

The 22-year-old has been even less prominent this year.

Last Friday's match against the Bulldogs was just his 12th game of the season, with the majority off the bench.

That led to Katoa thinking about fresh pastures, with the Warriors granting him permission to talk to other clubs last month.

Speaking for the first time about the move, Katoa admits he has mixed feelings.

"It was a really tough decision," Katoa told the Herald. "I love this club and I have loved my time at this club, that gave me an opportunity. I came from the Islands with a dream to help my family and the Warriors helped me to do that."

But the chance to test himself in a new environment, along with the expectation of more game time, piqued his interest in a switch.

"I guess it was just an opportunity for me – a new chapter," said Katoa. "I just wanted to get out of my comfort zone, look for a new challenge. It's going to be a good challenge for me, it's going to be really hard too. But this is a great club."

Katoa moved to Auckland in 2017 – brought out on a scholarship by Tamaki College – so doesn't have the same family ties as some other local players, with his mother and sister still back in Tonga.

Warriors interim head coach Stacey Jones admitted Katoa's impending exit was a "disappointing" scenario.

"Eli got went off to a pretty rocket start to his career," said Jones. "And the last couple of years he sort of stagnated a bit and he got frustrated. It is disappointing, because you want those type of players [local products] to be long-term players here."

Captain Tohu Harris empathised with Katoa's move, saying the Tongan representative is only doing what he believes is best for his career, but said it will be sad to see him leave.

"We would love to keep the players that come through the club, especially as young as they are," said Harris. "He's certainly got a lot of talent and he works really hard.

"So he still has an opportunity to be a great player and I'm sure [Melbourne] will give them the best chance possible to realise that potential. It's just going to be up to him."

Last Friday, in only his third NRL appearance since late May, Katoa offered a reminder of his promise with an impressive 29-minute stint against the Bulldogs, including a crucial second-half try.

He'll get another chance to add to his Warriors memories against the North Queensland Cowboys on Friday (8pm), retained in an unchanged 17.

The Warriors edged the last encounter in early April, but the two clubs have been on different trajectories since, with the Cowboys compiling a 15-6 record to sit second on the NRL ladder, while the Warriors are 6-15 in 13th.

Jones hopes the Warriors can build on the Bulldogs win and display some resilience and mental toughness in Townsville.

"I want to see us turn up with an attitude to have a real go," said Jones.

Meanwhile, the club confirmed on Wednesday that assistant coach Slade Griffin will take charge of the New South Wales Cup side in 2023, with former Kiwis and Warriors captain Adam Blair to oversee SG Ball Cup team, as those development grades return after a Covid-forced hiatus for the last three seasons.