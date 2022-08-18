Advertisement

Sport

NRL: 'Really tough decision' - Young Warriors star Eliesa Katoa explains move to rival club

4 minutes to read
It wasn't so long ago that Eliesa Katoa was touted as one of the Warriors' brightest prospects. Photo / Photosport

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

Warriors forward Eliesa Katoa says the opportunity for a new challenge, as well a desire to test himself outside of his comfort zone, drove the decision to seek a release from the club.

Katoa signed

