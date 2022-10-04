New Zealand Warriors forward Josh Curran (R). Photo / Photosport

New Zealand Warriors forward Josh Curran is under investigation by the NRL's Integrity Unit after an alleged incident in Australia over the weekend.

Curran, a regular for the Warriors since signing with the in 2019, was at a licensed premises in Port Macquarie when the event occurred, though no further details of what transpired have been released.

"The club wishes to advise that the incident has been reported to the NRL Integrity Unit and will now await any further information from the NRL investigation," Warriors CEO Cameron George said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The club will make no further comment on this matter."

In other news at the club on Tuesday, prop Aaron Pene has been granted a release from the second year of his contract.

Pene made his club debut against St George Illawarra in the opening round of the 2022 season.

"We thank Aaron for his contribution this year and wish him all the best for the future," said George.

Pene made 14 appearances this year boosting his career total to 24.