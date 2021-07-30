NRL: New Zealand Warriors snap losing streak with win over Wests Tigers

The Warriors beats the Wests Tigers in a tight match, 18-16. Video / Sky Sport

Just when you thought you had seen it all this season, the Warriors have provided an amazing twist.

In the most unlikely of circumstances, they have ended their losing streak, with a courageous 18-16 win over the West Tigers.

It was their first victory since the end of May and breaks an awful run of seven straight losses.

It will go down as one of the most unexpected results in Warriors history, in a week that has seen the dramatic exit of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and the loss of numerous front-line players, and off the back of the concession of 60 points against the Rabbitohs last Saturday.

Perhaps inspired by the Kiwi Olympic heroics on Friday, the bit and pieces Warriors side responded magnificently to the adversity, overcoming a 10-0 deficit and a massive weight of possession in the first half, to finish strongly.

As usual this season there was almost a tragic slip up, as Tigers half Luke Brooks ran the length of the field to score, completely against the run of play, before being ruled out due to a slight knock-on.

The Warriors hung on to a two-point lead for the final 20 minutes, with heroes aplenty.

Euan Aitken of the Warriors celebrates his try. Photo / Photosport

It was a memorable night for Peta Hiku, captaining the side for the first time in his final season at the club.

It was a strange looking Warriors team, with the absence of several top line personnel, including Chad Townsend, Addin Fonua-Blake, Matt Lodge and Wayde Egan, along with Tuivasa-Sheck and Leeson Ah Mau.

They had yet another halves combination, with Hiku and Sean O'Sullivan, while Euan Aitken was the left edge forward, surely the smallest senior rower in Warriors' history. Taniela Otukolo started at hooker with Kodi Nikorima in the No 14 role and young centre Viliami Vailea made his NRL debut.

After completely dominating possession, the Tigers took a deserved lead in the 17th minute. It was forgettable defensive moment for the fatigued Warriors, who completely misread the situation, with David Nofoluma crossing untouched in the corner.

A Marcelo Montoya line break was a chance to respond, but his pass was marginally behind Reece Walsh and the moment was gone.

That was costly, as Moses Mbye forced his way over four minutes later, the utility player exposing hesitation in the Warriors' defensive line.

At one point in the first half the Tigers had 70 per cent possession, but the Warriors hung tough.

After building some momentum just before halftime, a no-look pass from Hiku set up Aitken to score, who hit the ball at pace to beat two defenders two minutes into the second half

Their momentum continued when Bunty Afoa powered over from close range, set up by Nikorima, who had made a strong impact.

Something was building, and a freakish play by Aitken extended their lead. He showed remarkable hands to scoop up a short Tigers goal-line dropout on the half volley and cross untouched, for an eight-point lead.

But after all their hard work, they gave up a soft try to Adam Doueihi, after a handling error by Montoya gifted possession.

After the fortune with Brooks' no try, it looked like the Warriors would hang on, before a muddled set, where Nikorima got his radar wrong from dummy half, after they turned down a kickable penalty.

A Tigers seven-tackle set invited more pressure, before a crucial Walsh steal as the Sydney team had left no one at dummy half.

The Tigers had more chances, but their desperation was reflected in two long-range field goal attempts, both which fell well short, and the Warriors were able to soak up the last 90 seconds, before massive celebrations.

Warriors 18 (Euan Aitken 2, Bunty Afoa tries; Reece Walsh 3 cons)

Tigers 16 (David Nofoaluma, Moses Mbye, Adam Doueihi tries; Doueihi 2 cons)