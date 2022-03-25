Adam Pompey (centre) and Euan Aitken (left) and Josh Curran of the New Zealand Warriors dejected after the Gold Coast Titans v New Zealand Warriors. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

The Warriors have dismissed any concerns that other Australian players won't be able to relocate to New Zealand for next season, in the wake of Euan Aitken being granted a release from his contract so he can stay in Australia.

It was confirmed on Thursday that Aitken, one of the club's biggest signings ahead of the 2021 campaign, will finish with the Warriors at the end of this season, out of a desire to remain across the Tasman for personal reasons.

It's a significant blow for the Warriors, as the 26-year-old is a strong voice within the playing group and brings experience to a young squad.

More than one third of the first grade squad are Australian and the vast majority have never worn the Warriors jersey at Mt Smart, with the club based across the Tasman for the last three seasons.

But Warriors general manager of football Craig Hodges has ruled out any more departures linked to the impending relocation.

"Euan's is a completely unique circumstance and we are not expecting it to happen with any of the other players," Hodges told the Herald. "Speaking as one of the Australian guys, we can't wait to get back.

"If we were able to, we would be there now. That is part of the attraction of signing with the club. Everyone knows the club is based in Auckland and everybody, regardless of nationality, is excited with the news that we are heading home in 2023."

Hodges said they have been dealing for Aitken's situation since the end of last season, "talking back and forward". He described it as a "purely personal" family decision.

Euan Aitken. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

"The reasons are private, but it is certainly not a footy thing or any other issue related to our club," said Hodges. "It is something that has come up in the last six to eight months. It's unfortunate but totally out of our control. He is as disappointed as we are but it is what it is and sometimes you have to do the right thing by the player."

At this stage, Hodges said they won't be seeking a direct replacement for Aitken.

Back rower Marata Niukore has already signed for the 2023 season, while Dylan Walker's arrival will add depth to the young group of centres.

"We are comfortable in that area," said Hodges.

The Warriors still have two first grade spots open for this season. They will continue to watch the market, while they may also upgrade one of their development players.

"You never know what happens in our game," said Hodges. " There might be an injury and we need to target a specific position that we are not even looking at. We haven't put a timeline on things, we are happy to be patient, watch and wait."