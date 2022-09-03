Being able to return home to Aotearoa has helped lift the spirits of Shaun Johnson over the past few months. Photo / Photosport

Shaun Johnson has signalled a desire to extend his NRL career into the 2024 season – and maybe beyond.

The Warriors halfback has one more year left on his contract, which will be his 13th in first grade.

Some pundits had assumed that the 2023 campaign would be the curtain call for Johnson, who celebrates his 32nd birthday next week, especially given his various struggles this season.

But Johnson, while admitting a decision is far away, is keeping the door open.

"I can't actually answer that [now]," said Johnson. "But the thing is, if I'm feeling good [mentally] and my body is feeling good, then I don't know why I should retire. I mean, if I feel like I can still contribute to the group.

"But that's still a year away. As of right now, I'm excited to play footy next year."

Other halves contemporaries have elongated their careers.

Thomas Leuluai hangs up his boots later this year at the age of 37, while Kieran Foran (32) has recently inked a two-year deal with the Gold Coast Titans. Benji Marshall was 36 when he signed off with an interchange appearance in the 2021 grand final.

"Benji's role changed," said Johnson. "I don't know if that's where my career will head - or will it finish a little earlier while I'm still starting halfback somewhere? I'm not too sure. It's one of those things I'll address when the time comes but right now I'm pretty happy."

Johnson's state of mind is a contrast to a few months ago, when he was struggling on and off the field.

After a positive start to the season – the Warriors won three of their first five games – things went south.

By his standards, Johnson endured probably the worst form slump of his career, which led to some critics questioning if he should retire.

Shaun Johnson has had more than his fair share of low moments in 2022. Photo / Photosport

He admits he struggled being away from his family, especially his infant daughter Milla.

"I'd come home every day and it was four walls with no one in the house and I just sat there and in my own thoughts and obviously wasn't playing the footy I wanted to be playing as well," said Johnson.

"So the noise and the volume coming from that - it just snowballed really quick. And before I knew it, I was in a pretty bad spot."

The turning point came with the homecoming match against the Wests Tigers on July 3 and Johnson, like the other Kiwis in the group, has felt more settled since then, which has been reflected in his performances.

Johnson arrived with a mountain of hype – and took a while to get going – though he was a crucial part of the early-season wins over the Broncos, Cowboys and Raiders.

Across 21 games, he delivered 14 try assists and 10 line break assists as well as forcing 23 dropouts, though he hasn't been the dominant playmaking presence he hoped to be.

"I've haven't delivered on what I wanted to," said Johnson. "I think if I did, maybe we're sitting a little different now. I'm not saying I'm the only reason for our season being the way it is; but if I look at my own performances, I didn't do what I wanted to."

There were some mitigating factors; Johnson often had an inexperienced backline around him and rarely played in front of a dominant pack.

He also had a decent defensive workload, with his 334 tackles the most he has made since 2018. But as he says, there were times when he simply didn't do his job.

However, the 227-game veteran feels positive about next season.

The short Mt Smart series helped him turn a corner this year and he expects that to flow into 2023 with the stability of a home base.

"I'm not saying it's going to be perfect every week, but it'll go a long way to helping me be better every week," said Johnson.

He will miss today's game against the Gold Coast Titans with a minor calf strain but is looking forward to the Rugby League World Cup (October 15-November 19), if selected.

A few months ago the 32-test Kiwi was in a different head space about an extended period away in England, but he has been refreshed by the family time since then.

He understands that halves incumbents Jahrome Hughes and Dylan Brown will be difficult to dislodge but still hopes he could add value in that environment.

"We've got a gun side there that I think can actually win," said Johnson. "So it's a long way to go. [But] I've always said it's the pinnacle of our sport so it's always an honour to be considered in that environment."

Shaun Johnson's 2022 Warriors season

Games: 21

Try assists: 14

Line break assists: 10

Tries: 3

Average running metres: 49

Average tackles: 16

Average missed tackles: 2.3

Average kicking metres: 334