Shaun Johnson celebrates scoring against the Bulldogs. Photo / Photosport

Warriors 42

Bulldogs 18

Despite all their issues, the Warriors can still put on a hell of a show.

They stopped the rot on Friday night, prevailing 42-18 over a dogged Bulldogs side in an immensely entertaining game.

It had just about everything, with some sensational tries, drama, tension and probably the biggest bombs ever seen in this country, as Bulldogs five eighth Matt Burton unleased his skyscrapers.

And in the end the Warriors banked a desperately needed victory, iced by a trademark Shaun Johnson try, that will lift some of the gloom around the club and ensure they avoid the dreaded wooden spoon and finish the season with something to smile about.

The final result was both their highest score and biggest winning margin in 2022.

The game was in the balance until the final 10 minutes, before the home side exploded with three late tries. It should never have been that close, as the Warriors had led 18-6 after 18 minutes, but they couldn't convert numerous opportunities in the second quarter.

The Bulldogs made an almost inevitable comeback – and there was a familiar sense of despair around Mt Smart when they levelled to 18-18 – but this time the Warriors didn't buckle.

Instead they rallied, with the kind of finish that brought back memories of the good old days.

Tohu Harris and Addin Fonua-Blake were immense in the engine room, along with Euan Aitken, while Daejarn Asi justified his recall with a strong display.

Before kickoff there was a moments silence for Paul Green, with the league community still in shock over his untimely passing, as well as a tribute for former Auckland and Kiwis captain Don Hammond.

The Warriors made a bright start, with Viliami Vailea flashing across in the sixth minute. The ball playing skills of Harris were prominent, before Johnson cleverly delayed his pass to put the centre across. Things quickly got better, with Dallin Watene-Zelezniak's 80-metre intercept try.

Warriors winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak celebrates his try. Photo / Photosport

But soon afterwards Bulldogs fullback Jake Averillo found space near the line to dive over, after Burton had sliced through a massive hole.

The Warriors responded quickly. A scrum move created an overlap, with Reece Walsh drawing defenders to put Ed Kosi in and the crowd of 16,212 were ready to party.

The champagne bottle was out – but never quite uncorked – in a frustrating second quarter. The Warriors could have put the game to bed, such was the quantity of chances, but nothing stuck.

They had repeat sets, penalties, a forced drop out and Bulldog errors, but nothing to show for it. Wrong options were taken, players were pushed over the sideline and Vailea shelled a pass with the line wide open. The Sydney team were hanging on, but you knew there would be a response, especially with the Warriors' third quarter issues this year.

And so it came to pass. A towering Burton bomb – surely the biggest kick ever seen at Mt Smart – completely befuddled Walsh and Kosi, though Asi and Marcelo Montoya scrambled brilliantly to stop Braidon Burns centimetres short. But Walsh fumbled the next hit-up to gift a try to the visitors, as Kyle Flanagan swooped.

There was almost an immediate response, with Aitken inches away, before Montoya went close. But the Bulldogs kept finding a way, while the Warriors were getting frustrated, with led to Josh Addo-Carr's long range intercept try, as Johnson chanced his arm on a cut out ball. The match then swung back, as Eliesa Katoa powered over off a Johnson short ball to restore the lead, before a Josh Curran effort was chalked off by the bunker.

That was a setback, but a 74th minute solo effort from Johnson – with a show and go – sealed the match, before Kosi's second and a Fonua-Blake effort added to the final flourish.

Warriors 42 (Ed Kosi 2, Viliami Vailea, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Eliesa Katoa, Shaun Johnson, Addin Fonua-Blake tries; Reece Walsh 7 cons)

Bulldogs 18 (Jake Averillo, Kyle Flanagan, Josh Addo-Carr tries; Matt Burton 3 cons)

Halftime: 18-6