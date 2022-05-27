Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

NRL: New Zealand Warriors' depth set for stern test against Newcastle Knights

3 minutes to read
Ben Murdoch-Masila is expected to see a rise in workload this weekend. Photo / Photosport

Ben Murdoch-Masila is expected to see a rise in workload this weekend. Photo / Photosport

Christopher Reive
By
Christopher Reive

Multimedia Journalist

It's been a rough week for the Warriors.

After announcing the immediate departure of Matt Lodge ahead of last weekend's match against the St George Illawarra Dragons, which has led to plenty of off-field drama,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.