Addin Fonua Blake of the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

Titans 20

Warriors 18

The Warriors remain winless to start the NRL season, after a trademark frustrating defeat.

It will add to the pressure on the Auckland team, though this was at least an improvement on their opening-round effort.

They were edged 20-18 by the Gold Coast Titans on Saturday, in a match there for the taking.

The Warriors held a two-point halftime advantage, after an impressive fightback from 12-0 down, but couldn't manage a point in the second half, let down by poor decision-making on attack and also bereft of luck with some tight calls.

They will rue another poor start and a catalogue of first-half errors that gifted the Titans momentum and depleted their own petrol. The Warriors tightened up their game in the second half with some impressive periods, but lacked the polish to capitalise on promising positions.

Reece Walsh had a mixed game on his return, while Ash Taylor made a steady, if not spectacular debut. Chanel Harris-Tavita and Wayde Egan were the standouts among the spine, while Addin Fonua-Blake, Josh Curran, Bunty Afoa and Jesse Arthars also caught the eye with their effort.

It was a match of fine margins – with the Titans also full of mistakes – but the Australian side were better defensively and more composed when it mattered.

The Saturday afternoon conditions were brutal, with prop Matt Lodge vomiting on the sideline after his first stint and not returning in the second half, suffering from heat exhaustion.

The Titans sizzled early, Beau Fermor crossing in their first set after AJ Brimson scythed through.

The Warriors tried to respond but couldn't build any pressure, hampered by constant errors. This was epitomised before the Titans' second try. Another signature Fonua-Blake bullocking run had gained great position, before a cheap penalty gifted possession and Greg Marzhew easily got on the outside of Marcelo Montoya.

Facing another 12-0 deficit, the Warriors started to get going. Egan burrowed over from dummy half in the 18th minute, before a major flashpoint of the first half.

After another Egan break, Harris-Tavita forced his way over under the posts, off a nice ball from Afoa. But before Walsh could convert, the bunker intervened to scratch the try, alleging the five-eighth had lost control, in a curious decision.

Two minutes later the Titans extended their lead, after Rocco Berry was dragged across the sideline on tackle zero, with Marzhew again causing havoc down the left.

But the Warriors finally started to play functional football and were rewarded, with two tries in five minutes to end the half. A Walsh burst of pace created space for Montoya to dot down, before a brilliant Harris-Tavita 40-20 led to another opportunity, with Adam Pompey scoring on the hooter, after the Titans failed to clean up a Taylor grubber, following more good work by Afoa.

After such a frenetic first half, both teams settled into a percentage game. The Warriors looked solid, though their fifth-tackle options were still less than optimal.

A soft penalty opened the door for the Titans just before the third quarter drinks break, with Phillip Sami finishing in the corner after the Warriors got their wires crossed on defence.

Needing something, they had chances. A Josh Curran chargedown threatened to open up the Titans, but the ensuing set was disappointing, while Pompey just failed to reel in a Arthars flick pass with the line open.

The Warriors missed out with two late captain's challenges – which could have proved vital – but couldn't manufacture anything of note in the final 10 minutes as they were mainly forced to attack from long range, though young centre Berry will learn from a couple of poor options taken in the finale.

Titans 20 (Greg Marzhew 2, Beau Fermor, Phillip Sami tries; Toby Sexton 2 cons)

Warriors 18 (Wayde Egan, Marcelo Montoya, Adam Pompey tries; Reece Walsh 3 cons)

Halftime: 16-18