NRL: Mitchell Pearce's wedding postponed after text message drama

It's been a tough time for Mitchell Pearce. Photo / Getty Images

Newcastle Knights captain Mitchell Pearce's wedding day is on hold after an alleged drama involving racy texts and a young club staffer.

The wedding day has been called off just days out from the event after alleged inappropriate text messages to a young female club employee.

Pearce was scheduled to marry his partner Kristin Scott on Tuesday in front of 150 family and friends, including some of the biggest names in the NRL.

But in a report fromThe Daily Telegraph which has been confirmed by the SMH, the star was "caught sending flirty text messages to a young female employee of the Knights".

Knights media boss Frank Barrett told the Telegraph that, "The Newcastle Knights are aware of the issue but it's a private matter that stays between the two individuals," and the club will be making no further comment.

Pearce also hit back when contacted by the paper, saying the pair hadn't cancelled but rather postponed.

"It's Covid mate… and it's private," he said.

"We're sorting things out. It's a really stressful time for us. It's our business, no one else's."

Newcastle Knights halfback Mitchell Pearce and fiancee Kristin Scott. Photo / Instagram

It was also reported that the text messages were as far as it had gone with a source close to the club saying, "There's been nothing physical".

Pearce and Scott were engaged in April with the NRL star posting a picture of the pair on Instagram with the caption "My forever. Best moment of my life".

Pearce has been among the NRL's best halves, having played 19 games for NSW.

He played 11 seasons with the Sydney Roosters, including being part of the club's 2013 premiership victory.

He joined the Knights after being pushed out of the Roosters after the club signed Cooper Cronk from the Melbourne Storm.

But he has also been a big part of the Newcastle club's resurrection in recent seasons, captaining the club since 2018, as the Knights made the finals for the first time since 2013 this season.

However his career has not been without scandal with an incident in Kings Cross in 2014 and the infamous Australia Day incident in 2016.

The 31-year-old is currently in negotiations with the Knights and was seeking to sign on to the club for another five years according to SMH.