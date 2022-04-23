Jahrome Hughes of the Storm in action during the round five NRL match between the Canberra Raiders and the Melbourne Storm at McDonalds Park. Photo / Getty Images.

Jahrome Hughes of the Storm in action during the round five NRL match between the Canberra Raiders and the Melbourne Storm at McDonalds Park. Photo / Getty Images.

Melbourne Storm star Jahrome Hughes has revealed how close he came to signing for the Warriors last year.

The Kiwis halfback will be a key figure for the Storm in the traditional Anzac clash on Monday (9.00pm) but in another scenario he could have been representing the Auckland club.

Hughes is now recognised as one of the NRL's best playmakers and recently agreed a contract extension in Melbourne, keeping him at the Storm until the end of the 2026 season

But just over 12 months ago he seriously considered joining Nathan Brown's project.

After the Warriors agreed to release Roger Tuivasa-Sheck last January, they quickly assessed Hughes as their top target.

He was off contract and the Warriors threw the kitchen sink, with an offer that financially dwarfed the Storm's counter play.

"It was a bit of a process," Hughes told the Herald. "That was the first big contract that got passed my way. It took a while to figure out what I really wanted to do and I was pretty close to going to the Warriors.

"It was a new challenge, that made me want to try it. But it sort of all came down to where I was happy and I was super happy here."

But Hughes, who took the long road to NRL success, admits his head was turned by the offer.

"I had just come off the 2020 premiership and just started playing regular first grade and that contract was way bigger than I had ever got offered," says Hughes. "So it was silly not to consider my options.

"The money was a bit different but money wasn't everything in my decision. Although I was really close to probably going, I was happy here, with the players we had, the coaching staff and what direction they wanted to go and I ended up staying."

Though it's a bittersweet revelation for Warriors fans – as Hughes could have been a franchise changer – it was a wise call, as the 27-year-old has thrived with the Melbourne club.

He had an outstanding 2021 campaign, with nine tries, 23 try assists and 20 line breaks, and was recognised as the Storm's player of the year, as they dropped only three regular season games before being edged by Penrith in the preliminary final.

He's comfortable as a senior playmaker at the Storm and has been given a leadership role, after a few years finding his feet. Hughes is increasingly a focus for opposition teams – as the fulcrum of the Storm attack – but has a calm approach.

"I try to keep my game simple," said Hughes. "There are a few main areas I want to be good at every week and if I do those the other stuff will come."

The Wellington product also enjoys life in the Victorian capital. Golf is the main outlet away from football, while he also loves the plethora of events, especially sporting ones, available in Melbourne.

Typical of the Storm's high standards, he is "not that happy" with his personal start to the season, despite guiding the team to five wins from six games.

"I've been a little bit inconsistent, but I guess our whole team has been," said Hughes.

Ominously for the Warriors, Hughes always circles the Anzac Day clash on his calendar.

He was superb in the 2021 match – running the show with three try assists and four line breaks in a man of the match performance – and has never tasted defeat in six games against the Auckland club.

"It's a special day, a special occasion and to have a game on that day, as a New Zealander, playing against the Warriors, with the big occasion at AAMI Park – it's awesome," said Hughes.

"I remember the first time I watched one and I knew I wanted to play in it. It's definitely one of my favourite games of the year and I always look out for this one."