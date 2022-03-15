The 26-year-old Ash Taylor has suddenly become a vital cog for the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

Former Titans' million dollar man Ash Taylor will make his debut for the Warriors this weekend, replacing the injured Shaun Johnson, who is out for up to a month with a pectoral injury.

Taylor will be part of a completely new halves combination, alongside Chanel Harris-Tavita, with Kodi Nikorima losing his place in the wake of the opening round 28-16 defeat to the St George Dragons

The NRL always offers up fascinating storylines and this is another one, as Taylor will make his first grade bow against the Gold Coast on Saturday, the club he played 114 games for between 2016 and 2021 before being released at the end of last season.

It's set to be the first chapter of Taylor's redemption story, the former prodigy who was once on a massive contract at the Gold Coast.

His career has had well publicised ups and downs and he had to start afresh, coming to the Warriors on an initial train and trial deal last November.

Taylor's arrival didn't attract too much fanfare – given his struggles at the Titans over the last two seasons and a long queue in the halves, with Johnson, Nikorima and Harris-Tavita.

But the 26-year-old, who was only upgraded to a full NRL contract in January, has suddenly become a vital cog for the Warriors, especially over the next month.

He is far more experienced than any other members of the current spine and will become the main playmaker in the halves.

While not renowned for his pace, Taylor should bring an astute kicking game and an ability to direct the team around the park.

His inclusion is part of a major backline reshuffle, with five changes from the starting back division that lost to the Dragons.

Despite Nathan Brown saying last week that he would try to avoid "chopping and changing" in the halves, Nikorima has been relegated to 18th man after a muted display, leaving Taylor and Harris-Tavita together in the NRL for the first time.

Kodi Nikorima of the Warriors in action against the Dragons. Photo / Photosport

Centre Jesse Arthars will also make his Warriors debut, after joining the club on a year-long loan from the Brisbane Broncos. The East Coast Bays junior product comes in for Viliami Vailea, sidelined for up to four weeks with a knee injury.

Arthars, 23, made his first grade debut with the Titans, with 12 matches in 2019, before a further 17 with the Broncos over the last two seasons.

Fullback Reece Walsh is back, after serving a one game suspension, while Adam Pompey replaces wing Dallin Watene Zelezniak, with the Kiwi international set to miss up to eight games with a broken left thumb.

Pompey was in the centres for all of his 16 NRL matches last year but has previous experience on the flank. He has played 12 games on the wing, almost one third of his career (34), including nine in 2020.

Like Walsh, prop Matt Lodge returns after being suspended from the opening round, with Bunty Afoa moving to the interchange bench and Ben Murdoch-Masila out of the 17.

The Warriors shouldn't lack for motivation on Saturday, as they return to the scene of their 44-0 humiliation in the final round of 2021.

It was an ugly game, with plenty of ill-feeling, a couple of melees, and three players (Lodge, Tevaga and former prop Kane Evans) sin binned.

The Warriors have dominated the Gold Coast over the years (with 17 victories from their last 21 encounters) but have lost three of the last four encounters at Robina.

Warriors team to face the Titans at Cbus Super Stadium, Robina - 5pm, Saturday, March 19

1 Reece Walsh

2 Adam Pompey

3 Jesse Arthars

4 Rocco Berry

5 Marcelo Montoya

6 Chanel Harris-Tavita

7 Ash Taylor

8 Addin Fonua-Blake (c)

9 Wayde Egan

10 Matt Lodge

11 Euan Aitken

12 Eliesa Katoa

13 Josh Curran

Interchange:

14 Jazz Tevaga

15 Bunty Afoa

16 Aaron Pene

17 Bayley Sironen

18 Kodi Nikorima

20 Ben Murdoch-Masila

21 Jack Murchie

22 Pride Petterson-Robati