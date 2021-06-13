NRL: Ken Maumalo breaks down after scoring hat-trick in final game for New Zealand Warriors

A emotional Ken Maumalo post-game with teammate Josh Curran. Photo / Photosport

Ken Maumalo cut an emotional figure in his last game for the New Zealand Warriors on Sunday.

The Wests Tigers announced on Saturday that Maumalo would join the club mid-season after being granted an "immediate release", so there were a few raised eyebrows when the hulking winger was named to start for the Warriors against Melbourne.

An injury to Rocco Berry brought Maumalo into the side for one last outing, and fittingly, he scored three tries in the Warriors' 42-16 loss to the Storm at Central Coast Stadium.

After scoring the last try of his hat-trick, the star broke down in tears, the emotion of leaving the club that handed him his NRL debut clearly weighing on him.

Teammates consoled the 26-year-old, who could line up for the Tigers as soon as next week.

"He's upset, and you can understand that. That's a pretty emotional moment for Ken," Fox League's Greg Alexander said in his call of the game.

"Beautiful scenes as the emotion bubbles over, no doubt not an easy time," added Matt Russell.

A emotional Ken Maumalo post-game with Jahrome Hughes. Photo / Photosport

Warriors assistant coach Justin Morgan said Maumalo will be a big loss to the club.

"The way it all happened was Ken was dropped from the team a few weeks ago and we had no intention of necessarily moving him on, but no doubt other clubs had been coming knocking on the door.

"We were quite happy to have Ken involved in the club moving forward - and he was still contracted for next year, but when a club comes forward and makes an offer, we're not a club that's going to stand in his way if he can secure a little bit more longevity in the game and certainly some security around contracts.

"The way the game is at the moment, every player is valuable to different clubs based on what they need. Ken's been a great servant in the way that we've played the game in the past and he was very willing to fight his way back into the team.

"It wasn't a matter of changing direction, just the way the stars aligned a little bit with Ken not making the side and when other clubs noticed that they came knocking on the door."

Well done, Ken Maumalo... very touching scenes.

Ours is a tough game, but also an emotional one. — The Mole (@9_Moley) June 13, 2021

Heart on the sleeve, Ken Maumalo. Nothing but respect in his final game as a New Zealand Warrior — Taine Carroll (@FrostyLit) June 13, 2021

Warriors CEO Cameron George wished Maumalo the best at his new club.

"Ken had an opportunity to secure a long-term future for himself and his family beyond next season but we couldn't offer anything further at this stage," said George.

"He has made a huge contribution to the Warriors and we wish him and his family all the best for the future."

- with news.com.au