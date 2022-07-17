Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

NRL: Jazz Tevaga on what new coach Andrew Webster will bring to the Warriors

3 minutes to read
Parramatta Eels defeat New Zealand Warriors 28 -18 Video / Sky sport

Parramatta Eels defeat New Zealand Warriors 28 -18 Video / Sky sport

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

Warriors forward Jazz Tevaga believes incoming coach Andrew Webster will bring an ideal blend of excitement and intensity to the club next year.

The Penrith assistant coach will return to Mt Smart in 2023, after

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.