Josh Curran was forced off injured during the Warriors' heavy loss to the Storm. Photo / photosport.nz

Warriors second rower Josh Curran is facing another month on the sidelines as he recovers from the knee injury he suffered on Anzac Day.

Curran was forced from the field during the Warriors' record 70-10 loss to the Melbourne Storm and missed last weekend's golden-point win over the Canberra Raiders.

The club today announced that scans confirmed Curran had sustained a high-grade medial collateral ligament injury to his right knee and would be out of action for at least another four weeks.

The Warriors are hopeful the 22-year-old will be fit to return against Manly on June 4, a timeline that deals a blow to his State of Origin chances.

New South Wales coach Brad Fittler earlier in the season tipped Curran to be a bolter for his first squad, telling Channel 9: "You've just got to love his attitude. He is a real competitor and that is what you want."

Curran's versatility in particular made him an attractive prospect for a spot on the Blues' bench, given he's capable of playing on an edge or through the middle as a lock forward.

But given the first game in the series is set for June 8, Curran will be seriously underdone even if his rehabilitation goes to plan.

Curran is vying to become the second Warriors player to represent New South Wales after Ryan Hoffman. Kevin Campion, PJ Marsh, Steve Price, Brent Tate and Jacob Lillyman have suited up for Queensland while contracted to the Kiwi club.

Meanwhile, two other members of the Warriors squad will be joining Curran on the sidelines for the next few weeks.

Centre Jesse Arthars faces up to four weeks out after being diagnosed with a moderate AC injury to his left shoulder, having suffered the damage against the Raiders. He's expected to be available again for the round 12 match against Newcastle.

Standoff Chanel Harris-Tavita is facing a four-week layoff after having surgery to repair a ruptured testicle he sustained in a tackle against the Storm. He could be in line to return in round 11.

But Warriors captain Tohu Harris is close to making a comeback, having been on the casualty list since suffering an ACL injury against Penrith last July. Harris could return for the clash with South Sydney next weekend or the round 11 encounter with the Dragons on May 21.