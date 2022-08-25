It's not been the homecoming Shaun Johnson imagined in 2022. Photo / Photosport

With two rounds left in the NRL season, the Warriors (who have 14 points) are up against four other sides in the battle to avoid the wooden spoon — the Bulldogs (14 points), Knights (14), Titans (10) and Wests Tigers (10).

Of the five teams in wooden-spoon contention, the Warriors and Wests Tigers are the only teams not to have finished a season with egg on the face by placing last since the NRL was established in 1998.

This weekend, the Warriors face the Panthers (presently 1st on the table), while the Bulldogs are up against the Sharks (3rd). Wests Tigers host the Dragons (10th) on Sunday while the Titans play the Knights.

In the final round, the Warriors host the Titans, while the Knights host the Sharks. The regular season finishes with Wests Tigers hosting the Raiders (presently 9th).

How the Warriors can finish bottom:

• Warriors lose both their final two matches (Panthers and Titans), to remain on 14 points;

• Titans beat the Knights and the Warriors, to finish on 14 points;

• Knights beat the Sharks in the final round, to finish on 16 points;

OR, the Knights lose to the Sharks (to remain on 14 points) but finish with a better points differential than the Warriors;

• Wests Tigers beat the Dragons (10th), and Raiders (9th);

• Wests Tigers (presently on -279) and Knights (-258) finish with better points differentials than the Warriors (-257). Titans (-216) are already better placed.

While they are contenders for the wooden spoon, the highest the Warriors could finish is just one rung further up the ladder at 12th, ahead of the Bulldogs. The Doggies have a much better points differential (-177) and finish their season with matches against the Sharks and the 11th-placed Sea Eagles.