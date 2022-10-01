The Panthers and Eels will meet in the NRL grand final for the first time. Photo / Getty

The Panthers and Eels will meet in the NRL grand final for the first time. Photo / Getty

It's finally here.

After six months of enthralling rugby league, the Penrith Panthers and Parramatta Eels will face off at Accor Stadium on Sunday evening to decide the 2022 NRL premiers.

It marks the first time these two fierce rivals will come up against each other in an NRL grand final.

Penrith are hunting for a second-consecutive premiership, while the Eels are searching for their first title since 1986 after falling short in 2001 (versus Newcastle) and 2009 (versus Melbourne).

Kiwi star joins exclusive club as NRL grand final awaits

They have four titles overall (1981, 1982, 1983 and 1986). Penrith have three (1991, 2003, 2021) and two other final appearances (1990, 2020).

How to watch:

The Herald will have live updates of the game, while the match is screening on Sky Sport 1 and live streaming on Sky Sport Now from 8.30pm.

The Mad Monday team of Dai Henwood, Chris Key and Storme Hitaua will be doing alternative commentary on Sky Sport 9 and Sky Sport Now 9.

Kickoff is 9.30pm NZT.

Panthers team

1. Dylan Edwards 2. Charlie Staines 3. Izack Tago 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Brian To'o 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo 14. Mitch Kenny 15. Scott Sorensen 16. Spencer Leniu 17. Jaeman Salmon 18. Sean O'Sullivan 19. Matt Eisenhuth 20. J'maine Hopgood 21. Sunia Turuva 22. Chris Smith.

Eels team

1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Maika Sivo 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Bailey Simonsson 5. Waqa Blake 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Junior Paulo 11. Shaun Lane 12. Isaiah Papali'i 13. Ryan Matterson 14. Nathan Brown 15. Jakob Arthur 16. Oregon Kaufusi 17. Marata Niukore 18. Bryce Cartwright 19. Makahesi Makatoa 20. Tom Opacic 21. Ofahiki Ogden 22. Ky Rodwell.

Odds

Panthers — $1.36

Eels — $3.05

Pre-match entertainment

Australian rock legend Jimmy Barnes headlines the grand final pre-match entertainment, and will be joined by Diesel, Josh Teskey and Emma Donovan. Sheldon Riley, Mahalia Barnes and A.Girl.

Alinta Chidzey will sing the national anthem, while Australian hip-hop legends Bliss n Eso and Joy will perform during a tribute to retiring players.