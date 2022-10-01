James Fisher-Harris. Photo / Getty

When James Fisher-Harris runs out for the 2022 NRL grand final on Sunday night, he won't be overawed.

The NRL decider is a huge event – one of the biggest in Australasian sport – and an occasion that can make or break players - even more so with the 'Battle of the West', as Sydney rivals Penrith and Parramatta meet for the first time in a grand final.

While nerves are normal, the Penrith prop welcomes the pressure that comes with a capacity crowd and huge television audience.

"You just have to take yourself back and think – 'You want to be here, you want to be playing on the big stage'," he tells the Herald on Sunday. "This is what you work hard for, you want to test yourself. You want to be in this arena, playing on this stage, so back yourself."

The Kiwi international will be a marked man, as one of the sport's premier front rowers, but won't overcomplicate things, especially in the opening exchanges, as both packs try to establish their dominance.

"You don't really think too much - just do," says Fisher-Harris. "Just let your habits and all your training unfold."

It helps that he has experienced two grand finals, with the 26-20 defeat to Melbourne in 2020 followed by last year's 14-12 win over the Rabbitohs, which ended a 14-year premiership wait for the Panthers.

The Storm defeat, after being minor premiers and losing only one regular season match, hurt badly and Fisher-Harris was one of several players that returned to pre-season training early, determined to atone. Redemption came last October, but only fuelled the desire for more.

"Winning [that] was like, nothing really mattered after that whistle blew," said Fisher-Harris. "It was a pretty addictive feeling; you want to get back there again."

James Fisher-Harris in possession against the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

Reaching a third consecutive grand final is rare, with only the Roosters (2002-2004) and Melbourne (2006-2009, 2016-2018) managing that feat in this century.

But even more unusual in the modern era is winning back to back premierships, as the Roosters 2019 victory was the first repeat triumph since Brisbane in 1992-1993.

Penrith are favourites, after another dominant campaign.

They averaged 26.5 points per match (only the Storm scored more), along with the best defence. Ivan Cleary's team enjoyed a 20-4 regular season record, though two of those defeats were against the Eels (round nine, 22-20; round 20, 34-10) before their 27-8 victory in the first week of the finals.

"Their whole team is pretty good," said Fisher-Harris, when asked about the Eels threat. "Their forwards are strong, their halves are killing it, their [outside backs] are good as well. They have an all-round team."

Fisher-Harris is famously a man of 'deeds first, words later' and is often reticent in media interviews.

He modestly assesses his season as "good…alright" before expanding further.

"I've grown in other areas," said Fisher-Harris. "One thing for me was being able to win those games when all the Origin boys were out, which was pretty good. And more leadership as well. If you are chasing stats then it's probably not as good as previous years but in terms of leadership I've definitely grown."

He has enjoyed the increased responsibility, even if leadership doesn't come naturally, especially off the field.

"I'm learning and embracing it," said Fisher-Harris. "Sticking my neck out there and backing myself, talking and stuff like that."

Panthers coach Ivan Cleary and Eels coach Brad Arthur. Photo / Getty

He has averaged 146 running metres a week and has 31 tackle breaks for the season, the second highest of his career.

But the 26 year-old is much more than numbers; it's the willingness to take hard runs, the crunching defence, the subtle footwork close to the line and the ball-playing ability.

He is also durable; despite playing tough, in the toughest area of the field, and racking up long minutes for a prop. Sunday's match will be his 23rd of this campaign, with tallies of 25, 24, 23, 24 in the previous four seasons.

On Sunday he won't deviate much from his usual game day routine, though will have a "little sleep" after lunch before he starts to focus in on the evening match.

"For me, there's music all the time," said Fisher-Harris. "It used to be intense, motivational type music but these days anything, chill, reggae, whatever. Though an hour before the game I will probably pump it up a bit more."

Parramatta are seeking their first premiership since 1986, after falling short in 2001 (versus Newcastle) and 2009 (versus Melbourne).

They have four titles overall (1981, 1982, 1983 and 1986). Penrith have three (1991, 2003, 2021) and two other final appearances (1990, 2020).

On Sunday Fisher-Harris, who will link up with the Kiwis at the Rugby League World Cup in England next week, will join a select group of New Zealanders to play in three consecutive grand finals – but that's not the record he wants.

"To be in another grand final is pretty cool," said Fisher-Harris. "It's something we have worked for during the pre-season and across this season. So it's pretty cool - but it's one thing to make it there, another thing to win it."