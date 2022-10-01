Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Rugby league: Kiwi star James Fisher-Harris joins exclusive club as NRL grand final awaits

Michael Burgess
By
5 mins to read
James Fisher-Harris. Photo / Getty

James Fisher-Harris. Photo / Getty

When James Fisher-Harris runs out for the 2022 NRL grand final on Sunday night, he won't be overawed.

The NRL decider is a huge event – one of the biggest in Australasian sport – and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.