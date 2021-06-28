NRL: Good and bad news for Warriors after Covid-19 scare

Cheree Kinnear breaks down the weekend of sport.

The Warriors have received some good news on the Covid-19 front, with Josh Curran returning a negative test for the virus.

The back-rower was informed of the result on Monday afternoon, which came as a considerable relief for the club.

It won't change the short-term picture for Curran, however, as he will remain in isolation for the next two weeks. The 22-year-old was classified as a "close contact" after he travelled on the same Virgin Australia flight from the Gold Coast on Saturday as a cabin crew member who has since tested positive.

But Curran's negative test means that four of his teammates – who were assessed as casual contacts, after spending time with Curran before he went into isolation on Sunday, are free to revert to training and playing as normal.

Josh Curran in action against Melbourne Storm. Photo / Photosport

The quartet of Adam Pompey, Rocco Berry, Jack Murchie, and Jackson Frei were sweating on Curran's result, as a positive test would have meant extended isolation periods for them as well.

The club are still waiting on the results of Euan Aitken's test. The centre was on the same flight as Curran (and the cabin crew member) but didn't have contact with any other Warriors players after returning on Saturday night, so his test doesn't have the same ramifications for the aforementioned quartet.

But in another blow, Reece Walsh looks unlikely to be in contention to face the Dragons on Friday (8pm NZT).

The Herald understands the teenager is currently in 48-hour isolation, like all other State of Origin squad members from both teams. That's because 14 players and staff who were involved in Sunday night's second Origin clash came from hotspots around Eastern Sydney, and officials are awaiting results of Covid tests on that group.

It's expected that Walsh, who was ruled out of the Suncorp Stadium match with a low-grade hamstring strain, will remain in isolation until Wednesday morning when those results are officially available.

Reece Walsh looks unlikely to play against the Dragons. Photo / Photosport

That means he'll miss both of the Warriors' main training sessions this week (Monday and Tuesday) and also won't be able to be assessed by the club's medical staff until Wednesday at the earliest.

He was already in some doubt, due to the injury, but the isolation period has exacerbated that.