Former Warriors prop Matt Lodge. Photo / Photosport

Former Warriors prop Matt Lodge has reportedly signed with the Roosters following his messy exit with the New Zealand club.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the 27-year-old will join the Roosters and receive around $110,000 in the final six to eight weeks of the 2022 season.

Lodge was abruptly released by the Warriors last month just a day before the club was due to take on the St George Illawarra Dragons. It was later revealed he had also received a costly payout – reported to be around $700,000 – upon leaving the club.

The Warriors front office said the falling out between the two parties had stemmed from an argument between Lodge and Warriors owner Mark Robinson in a pub late last year. Lodge later disputed that story.

The Roosters will be hoping Lodge provides a much-needed boost to their middle forwards stocks after an underwhelming first half of the season that's seen them languishing in mid-table.

The Eels were also reportedly interested in Lodge, but were hesitant due to his notational salary cap value of around $22,000 per match.

The Roosters, on the other hand, had cap space available after the departures of Ronald Volkman and Freddy Lussick.

The deal as it stands is only for the remainder of the 2022 season and Lodge, who had expressed his desire to return to the NRL as soon as possible after his Warriors exit, will be hoping it could turn into an extended deal.

"I don't want to play park footy," Lodge said.

"I'll keep myself as fit as I can and I'll be ready if there is an opportunity at any of the clubs."

Lodge was spotted playing suburban rugby union for the North Brisbane second grade team, just days after his Warriors release.