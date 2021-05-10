NRL drama: Eels 'scrambling' to field full side against the Warriors

Eels fending off criticism before playing the Warriors on Sunday. Photo/Photosport

Eels fending off criticism before playing the Warriors on Sunday. Photo/Photosport

The title-chasing Parramatta Eels may need a special dispensation to field a full team against the Warriors this weekend.

And rival clubs are furious that the Eels have forced the NRL into a tricky positon, after ignoring a directive related to Covid-19.

The Warriors are scheduled to play the Eels on Sunday, in the Brisbane-based Magic Round.

Parramatta ignored an NRL directive designed to protect the biosecurity bubble before all the teams headed to Queensland, which has strict border rules.

The Eels decided to use its fringe players in reserve grade - which is outside the bubble - during the last round. As a result, they face a shortage of first grade players due to injury and suspensions.

Warriors boss Cameron George is opting not to comment according to Australian media reports, but other clubs have hit out.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported the Eels were "scrambling" to get at least four exemptions for the team naming today.

Rabbitohs chief executive Blake Solly said his club had a long injury list yet followed the bubble directive.

"They (Parramatta) should have to face the consequence," Solly said of the Eels.

Penrith chief executive Brian Fletcher said: "When everyone does the right thing, it's pretty hard to have an exception for one club.

"You find it difficult for one club to get special treatment. They would be fine if they did what we all did and pulled our players out."

Player safety means the NRL is under a lot of pressure to allow the Eels to have a full match day squad of 17.

They have lost young Kiwi Dylan Brown and Marata Niukore to suspension, and hooker Reed Mahoney is under a concussion cloud. The Eels could be left with only 16 eligible players.