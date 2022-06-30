The Warriors make an 'emotional' return to Mt Smart Stadium after more than two years away from their home club ahead of their clash against the Wests Tigers. Video / NZ Herald

The Warriors make an 'emotional' return to Mt Smart Stadium after more than two years away from their home club ahead of their clash against the Wests Tigers. Video / NZ Herald

Warriors coach Stacey Jones hopes the club can use Sunday's homecoming match as a chance to reset after the dramas of the past month.

With all the emotion around the club's return, with their first match at Mt Smart for almost three years, it's been easy to forget just how bad things have been, with a run of seven straight NRL defeats, the sudden departure of Nathan Brown and the still mysterious exit of Matt Lodge.

Playing in Penrose can't instantly erase any of that but it is an opportunity to wipe the slate, with more than a third of the season (nine games) to go.

"After the Penrith game [two weeks ago] we [said] 'alright boys, we are going to reset ourselves here and look at things'," said Jones. "Where we can improve, what we can do better and what we need to stop doing. It has been a refreshing moment where we can reset and [no] better moment to come home and do it."

It was also timely for Jones, whose rapid elevation to head coach was neither planned nor chased. He enjoyed assisting the Kiwis preparations last week, along with some extra time to plan this week.

"It gives you a bit of a moment to sit back and reflect," said Jones. "A lot of energy has been put into this week and we planned this a few weeks ago."

Warriors coach Stacey Jones. Photo / Photosport

The past few days have been a balancing act. Jones has noted "a spring in the step" of the team, who are enjoying being back in their own gymnasium, meeting rooms and home base.

At the same time it has been unusual. Some players have spent time canvassing accommodation options for next year, while others have enjoyed long anticipated time at home.

Those that have family or partners in Auckland are living in their houses, with the rest based at the team's central city hotel, though the squad will stay together on Saturday night.

"You need to give them the right balance," said Jones. "I've missed my family and I have gone and seen them. You have to make sure they can go and see their families too. But we are here to do a job and we want them to do their job well."

The joy of the upcoming Mt Smart matches will also bring an additional challenge, with a lot of time on the road, following next week's bye.

"We know the next couple of months we will probably be living out of a suitcase so we have to embrace that and use it to our advantage - make it a positive rather than a negative," said Jones.

Jones has already stamped his mark with the clipboard, shifting Euan Aitken back to left centre for the clash with the Tigers (Sunday, 4pm).

Josh Curran, Reece Walsh and Freddy Lussick walk out onto Mt Smart Stadium from the tunnel for the first time. Photo / Photosport

Aitken was recruited as a marquee centre, but hasn't started there since last July, with his past 19 starts at second row.

He performed well in the pack but at a cost, with the Warriors often using rookies out wide.

"We felt we needed a shift there," said Jones. "Euan is experienced there and we probably needed a little bit more experience in the centre position."

There are also ongoing adjustments with Reece Walsh's attacking role. The fullback was a focal point last year but the spine hasn't had the same flow in 2022.

"We have made adjustments," said Jones. "Trying to see how we can get him touching the ball more. He is a dangerous threat for us and the more he touches the ball, the better we are on attack."

Jones spent 12 seasons at Mt Smart as a player and is excited for his team, especially those who have never worn the home jersey in Auckland.

"My words before the game shouldn't be too difficult with the vibe around the place," said Jones. "Once they run out on the field they will feel it, the emotion will run through it. It is going to be a great occasion."