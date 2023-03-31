Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Now golf: How Joe Flavell, a former junior Warriors player who lost his leg in a car crash, found his passion for sport again

Bonnie Jansen
By
3 mins to read
Joe Flavell practicing for the all abilities players golf championship at Windross Farm golf club. Video / Supplied

Joe Flavell practicing for the all abilities players golf championship at Windross Farm golf club. Video / Supplied

A former junior Warriors player who lost his leg in a car crash and then went on to win multiple national titles as a para-athlete is taking on a new challenge as he prepares to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport