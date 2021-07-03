Nick Kyrgios quits in sad, shock Wimbledon exit

Australia's Nick Kyrgios during the men's singles third round match against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime on day six of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. Photo / AP

Nick Kyrgios has been forced to retire from his third round match against Felix Auger Aliassime at Wimbledon due to injury, ending his eventful run at the grand slam.

Kyrgios got off to an absolute flyer against the Canadian young gun, breaking the 13th seed's serve in the opening game of the match.

He broke again to take a 4-1 lead in the first set, before Auger Aliassime broke back immediately.

Then disaster struck. Kyrgios was clearly troubled by pain in his abdomen and asked for a medical time-out with the score 5-2 in the first set. He received treatment courtside, as the physio heavily massaged his stomach region.

Kyrgios managed to serve out the set after receiving treatment. He was clearly hampered but fought through the pain to finish the second set, which Auger Aliassime won easily 6-1.

Unable to continue, Kyrgios approached the Canadian near the net and explained he would be retiring from the match.

"I haven't played this level of tennis in a long time and obviously playing someone as good as Felix — I needed my main weapon, my serve — to be firing on all cylinders," Kyrgios said on court after his retirement.

"I just felt my ab, (I) definitely did something to it towards the end of the first set.

"That's the way it goes. He's a hell of a player, he's going to do some special things in this sport.

"Playing out here and having this support has kind of given me a second wind. I reckon I'm going to come back and play for a bit longer.

"I did all I could to prepare, to get here. I beat a heck of a player in the first round and I played a great second round and just to get out here again and play two sets — I told myself I'd play as long as I could and I'm sorry that I couldn't give you more today."

Prior to the match, Kyrgios admitted his body was "hurting" going into his fourth day of matches in a row.

Wimbledon is the first tournament Kyrgios has played since the Australian Open in February, and he has had a gruelling schedule at the All England Club.

His epic five-setter in the first round against Ugo Humbert was played over two days due to Wimbledon's 11pm curfew.

Kyrgios returned the following day for his second round match against Italy's Gianluca Mager, who he defeated in straight sets.

The Canberran is also playing mixed doubles at Wimbledon, striking up an unexpected playing partnership with Venus Williams.

It has proved successful so far, with the pair winning their first round match in three sets. It's unclear if Kyrgios will be able to play their second round match or if he will also have to withdraw.

"Man, I'm hurting," Kyrgios said of the toll his packed program has had on his body after he and Williams' win in round one.

"Physically, I'm actually getting out of bed and I'm struggling. I just got a full body massage.

"Obviously this sport demands a high amount of preparation and training.

"It's a physical week. I'm doing the best I can. I'm trying to eat well, I'm trying to get some rest, I'm trying to recover as much as I can, and stay hydrated. I'm doing all the right things. My body is holding together now.

"But yeah, I'm definitely in pain. I definitely wouldn't be feeling like this the year I made quarters (2014), my body was so used to it. Again, I'm okay with that. I've got enough, I think, to continue.

"I think mentally I definitely feel better, knowing that my body can still go the distance, I can still play the level and back up as well. So I mentally feel good."