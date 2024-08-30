Louis Rees-Zammit still has a chance to realise his NFL dream. Photo / Getty Images

New life has been breathed into Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit’s NFL dream after he was this week cut from the Kansas City Chiefs 53-man roster.

Rees-Zammit has been picked up by the Jacksonville Jaguars and will spend the season with their practice squad, after spending the entire pre-season with defending Super Bowl champions the Chiefs.

This presents an opportunity for the 23-year-old to make an NFL appearance with the Florida-based Jaguars.

Rated one of the best and most promising wingers in rugby, Rees-Zammit announced in January he was leaving the Welsh national team to pursue a dream of playing in the NFL. He has been projected as a returner/running back/wide receiver.

Rees-Zammit is one of 15 athletes from eight countries who participated in the NFL International Player Pathway programme. The prospects spent 10 weeks training at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, getting a crash course in practising the fundamentals of American football and learning the intricacies of a game most have never played.