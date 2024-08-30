Advertisement
NFL: Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit signs with Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad

Louis Rees-Zammit still has a chance to realise his NFL dream. Photo / Getty Images

New life has been breathed into Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit’s NFL dream after he was this week cut from the Kansas City Chiefs 53-man roster.

Rees-Zammit has been picked up by the Jacksonville Jaguars and will spend the season with their practice squad, after spending the entire pre-season with defending Super Bowl champions the Chiefs.

This presents an opportunity for the 23-year-old to make an NFL appearance with the Florida-based Jaguars.

Rated one of the best and most promising wingers in rugby, Rees-Zammit announced in January he was leaving the Welsh national team to pursue a dream of playing in the NFL. He has been projected as a returner/running back/wide receiver.

Rees-Zammit is one of 15 athletes from eight countries who participated in the NFL International Player Pathway programme. The prospects spent 10 weeks training at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, getting a crash course in practising the fundamentals of American football and learning the intricacies of a game most have never played.

The Welshman ran an official time of 4.43 in the 40-yard (37m) dash when the international players participated in the University of South Florida’s pro day. He drew a lot of attention from a crowd that included 51 scouts from 31 teams.

“A bit disappointed in my 40,” Rees-Zammit said afterwards. “Last week I was getting some really good times. I was getting low 4.3s, high 4.2s. So it is what it is. It’s just what happens on the day. But I know I can run that fast. I’m not trying to make excuses or anything, but I know what I can do and I’m happy with the day and how the day went.”

Rees-Zammit, whose favourite NFL player growing up was three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson, has said he hopes to play like 49ers stars Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey should he make a roster.

The Jaguars have two fixtures in the UK this year — against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and then New England Patriots at Wembley.


