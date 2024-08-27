Kansas City Chiefs running back Louis Rees-Zammit has reportedly been placed on the waiver list. Photo / Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs running back Louis Rees-Zammit has reportedly been placed on the waiver list. Photo / Getty Images

Reports out of the US indicate that Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit has been cut by the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs, who are the two-time reigning NFL Super Bowl champions, are yet to confirm the news but reports suggest the 23-year-old will not be named in their 53-man roster.

NFL reporter Jordan Schultz said that Rees-Zammit had been released after being absent from Tuesday’s training with a back injury and others are indicating he has been placed on a waiver list.

There is a lifeline, though, for the aspiring NFL Welshman. As he has been waived, the Chiefs could still sign him to their practice squad if he is not picked up for another 53-man roster by one of the other 31 teams.

If he clears the waiver process, he can become a free agent and sign with any team.