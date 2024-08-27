Advertisement
Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit reportedly cut from Kansas City Chiefs’ 53-man NFL roster

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Kansas City Chiefs running back Louis Rees-Zammit has reportedly been placed on the waiver list. Photo / Getty Images

Reports out of the US indicate that Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit has been cut by the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs, who are the two-time reigning NFL Super Bowl champions, are yet to confirm the news but reports suggest the 23-year-old will not be named in their 53-man roster.

NFL reporter Jordan Schultz said that Rees-Zammit had been released after being absent from Tuesday’s training with a back injury and others are indicating he has been placed on a waiver list.

There is a lifeline, though, for the aspiring NFL Welshman. As he has been waived, the Chiefs could still sign him to their practice squad if he is not picked up for another 53-man roster by one of the other 31 teams.

If he clears the waiver process, he can become a free agent and sign with any team.

There are suggestions the Chiefs may be banking on Rees-Zammit not being signed elsewhere as they rate his athletic ability.

Rated as one of the best and most promising wingers in rugby, Rees-Zammit announced in January that he was leaving the Welsh national team to pursue a dream of playing in the NFL. He has been projected as a returner/running back/wide receiver.

Rees-Zammit is one of 15 athletes from eight countries who participated in the NFL International Player Pathway programme. The prospects spent 10 weeks training at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, getting a crash course in practising the fundamentals of American football and learning the intricacies of a game most have never played.

Rees-Zammit ran an official time of 4.43 in the 40-yard (37m) dash last when the international players participated in the University of South Florida’s pro day. He drew a lot of attention from a crowd that included 51 scouts from 31 teams.

“A bit disappointed in my 40,” Rees-Zammit told the AP afterwards “Last week, I was getting some really good times. I was getting low 4.3s, high 4.2s. So it is what it is. It’s just what happens on the day. But I know I can run that fast. I’m not trying to make excuses or anything, but I know what I can do and I’m happy with the day and how the day went.”

Rees-Zammit, whose favourite NFL player growing up was three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson, has said he hopes to play like 49ers stars Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey should he make a roster.


