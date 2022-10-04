Voyager 2022 media awards
NFL: Los Angeles Rams linebacker flattens protesting streaker

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner flattens a man who ran on the field with a device letting out pink smoke. Video / FieldYates / MLFootball

NFL linebacker Bobby Wagner has delivered one of the all-time biggest hits on a pitch-invader.

The Los Angeles Rams big man flattened a fan who ran on the field with a device letting out pink smoke late in the second quarter of the side's game against the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday.

With less than a minute left in the first half, the fan got onto the field and ran across its width while being chased by security as the pink smoke filled the field.

As the fan ran toward the Rams sideline, linebacker Takkarist McKinley came toward him before Wagner burst out of his blocks and laid him out with a big hit.

Takkarist McKinley (50) and Bobby Wagner deliver the hit to the protester. Photo / AP
The protester is subdued by stadium security staff after he was tackled to the ground by Wagner and McKinley. Photo / AP
The fan was taken off the field by security and the game quickly resumed.

Social media had a predictably vocal reaction to the incident, the vast majority of onlookers commending Wagner for his actions.

Earlier in the game, another fan tried to get onto the field with a similar device, but was stopped by security.