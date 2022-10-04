Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner flattens a man who ran on the field with a device letting out pink smoke. Video / FieldYates / MLFootball

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner flattens a man who ran on the field with a device letting out pink smoke. Video / FieldYates / MLFootball

NFL linebacker Bobby Wagner has delivered one of the all-time biggest hits on a pitch-invader.

The Los Angeles Rams big man flattened a fan who ran on the field with a device letting out pink smoke late in the second quarter of the side's game against the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday.

With less than a minute left in the first half, the fan got onto the field and ran across its width while being chased by security as the pink smoke filled the field.

As the fan ran toward the Rams sideline, linebacker Takkarist McKinley came toward him before Wagner burst out of his blocks and laid him out with a big hit.

Takkarist McKinley (50) and Bobby Wagner deliver the hit to the protester. Photo / AP

The protester is subdued by stadium security staff after he was tackled to the ground by Wagner and McKinley. Photo / AP

The fan was taken off the field by security and the game quickly resumed.

Social media had a predictably vocal reaction to the incident, the vast majority of onlookers commending Wagner for his actions.

What’s the end game of running onto the field?



It’s 100% fail rate. Best case scenario you juke out a fat security guard or 2, get a couple chuckles, and still go to jail.



Worst case Bobby Wagner sends you to the shadow realm. — SportsRoc (@SportsRoc2) October 4, 2022

The fan who got lit up by Bobby Wagner waking up tomorrow pic.twitter.com/9J3MFfsgOD — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) October 4, 2022

At least I’m glad that stupid protestor got DECKED by Bobby Wagner — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) October 4, 2022

A fan just sprinted onto the field and Bobby Wagner destroyed him — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) October 4, 2022

My favorite people are the ones who are like, "that guy should sue Bobby Wagner for tackling him"



Bruh STFU



Wagner should get the Presidential Medal of Freedom — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) October 4, 2022

A lot of folks saying that the protestor.. who illegally hopped on the field with a smoking stick.. is gonna sue Bobby Wagner??



How does anybody know what else that person has?



They have a smoke stick in one hand, who knows what in the other..



Bobby’s a hero.



End of story. — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 4, 2022

Earlier in the game, another fan tried to get onto the field with a similar device, but was stopped by security.