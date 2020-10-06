Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones have taken shots in another nasty online feud.

The pair have been embroiled in a war of words on social media since UFC 253, fuelling speculation over a fight despite them coming from different weight classes.

Adesanya controversially told rival Jones last week that his mother - who passed away in 2017 - would be disappointed at who he has become.

The barb came towards the end of a lengthy Twitter back and forth between the duo, where Adesanya said Jones was "first to bring family into" it and "he starts it, I finish it."

Their feud kicked up several notches again yesterday when Jones claimed Adesanya was running scared.

Jon Jones being interviewed by Dana White. Photo / Getty

"Fighter and coach is mentioning my name in interviews but refused to sign the dotted line. Straight h** s**t. Mention a man's dead mother over the Internet but looking to fight Jared cannoneer," Jones wrote on Twitter.

"The only time you hear for me is when I respond (to Adesanya). It's no secret that I want to break this clowns neck. B***h is hiding behind The Internet and his coaches."

Adesanya responded claiming Jones had been "ducking the heavyweights," before targeting his criminal history.

"You've embarrassed your father enough. Your mom too. Dutch has way more discipline than their disappointment of a son," Adesanya wrote.

"Useless example of a human being. All the options but chooses to be a waste man."

You’ve embarrassed your father enough. Your mom too.

Spread ‘em lol

Jones then ended the exchange with two tweets after Adesanya went quiet.

"I've been in his head for years now. He just finally got my attention… His coaches knows what's up, family does too. I'm that boy's worst nightmare," he wrote

"Dude been quiet for 40 minutes now, he don't even know where to start. Probably over there questioning the s**t out of himself. Somebody text me when this confused soul comes up with more material."

Adesanya defended his title last month with an emphatic TKO win over Paulo Costa.

Jones hasn't fought since beating Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February.