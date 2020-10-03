Kiwi UFC champ Israel Adesanya has controversially told rival Jon Jones that his mother - who passed away in 2017 - would be disappointed at who he has become.

The barb came towards the end of a lengthy Twitter back and forth between the duo, where Adesanya said Jones was "first to bring family into" it and "he starts it, I finish it."

Adesanya and Jones have been embroiled in a war of words on social media since UFC 253. In a staggering 15 tweets over 24-hours, Jones did his best to get the attention of the current undefeated UFC Middleweight Champion.

The online hostility took an intense turn when Adesanya mentioned the ex-UFC light-heavyweight champion's late mother.

Talking about a potential UFC super-fight, Jones tweeted: "I'm curious to hear what his father tells him when he asks about fighting me. I wonder if his father believes he's ready? Eugene definitely doesn't."

I’m curious to hear what his father tells him when he asks about fighting me. I wonder if his father believes he’s ready? Eugene definitely doesn’t — BONY (@JonnyBones) September 30, 2020

Adesanya hit back: "My pops already told me how I'd beat you. Trust me he knows. Your mom would be disappointed in who you've become."

My pops already told me how I’d beat you. Trust me he knows.

Your mom would be disappointed in who you’ve become. https://t.co/CGGykYXSNn — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 1, 2020

'Bones' swiftly replied, saying: "Sitting with tens of millions of dollars, children on fire about Jesus Christ, one of the greatest martial artist and world history. Sure my mom is disappointed. Why you mad bro?"

Sitting with tens of millions of dollars, children on fire about Jesus Christ, one of the greatest martial artist and world history. Sure my mom is disappointed 😂🤷🏾‍♂️ why you mad bro? — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 1, 2020

He continued: "My mother was an amazing humanitarian. I know for a fact that the care project makes her more proud than anything I've done in the UFC."

In another tweet, he wrote: "Izzy thanks for giving me the opportunity to highlight my amazing mother this afternoon, now I'm just missing her. Are we still on for 2021?"

Adesanya later tweeted: So to get ahead of all the bull**** coming. My statement below.

Before the narrative comes in......

1) Jones first called me out on TMZ, then I respond and here we are.

2) Jones brought my family into this. Dead alive keep my family out of this cuz (sic) this i my job. He starts it, I always finish it.

Jones' mother Camille died in 2017 after a long battle with diabetes.

The American fighter, meanwhile, hasn't fought since beating Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February.