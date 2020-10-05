Novak Djokovic has hit another linesperson but this time it was clearly an accident despite bringing back memories of his sensational US Open default last month.

The Serbian reached the French Open quarterfinals for the 11th consecutive year, extending his own Open-era record at the tournament with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 victory over No. 15 seed Karen Khachanov.

In the opening set, Djokovic attempted to return a serve instead unintentionally sending the ball at the face of an official on the side of the court. He was quick to apologise.

It was at the same round in Flushing Meadows when Djokovic was defaulted for unsportsmanlike conduct, after hitting a ball in frustration toward the back wall of the court, which struck a line judge in the throat.

It was also unintentional but avoidable compared to today's moment which happening during the match.

Djokovic has won all 12 sets he's played in Paris this year and dropped a total of only 25 games so far. He lost five games in each of his first three matches.

This victory puts Djokovic in his 47th Grand Slam quarterfinal, second only to Roger Federer's 57.

Djokovic is seeking a second French Open championship and 18th major trophy overall. Among men, only Federer, with 20, and Rafael Nadal, with 19, have more.

Djokovic will face No. 17 seed Pablo Carreño Busta or qualifier Daniel Altmaier next. The rain prevented their fourth-round match from starting when it was supposed to at open-air Court Suzanne Lenglen.

- AP