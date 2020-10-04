In racing's week of the big decisions expect one superstar to be hitting the road but plenty of others staying home.

After group ones with Kiwi winners on both sides of the Tasman on Saturday, trainers are taking stock and deciding where next, with the most important decision in the hands of the team behind Epsom winner Probabeel.

Trainer Jamie Richards says he is likely to meet with owner Brendan Lindsay and his racing manager Henry Plumtree today to decide between the A$7.5 million Golden Eagle in Rosehill on October 31 and the A$5 million Cox Plate in Melbourne a week earlier.

Richards was going to seek feedback from Saturday's winning jockey Kerrin McEvoy but joked yesterday he might be a bit biased because like many of the leading Sydney jockeys, once McEvoy heads to Melbourne for the carnival, likely for Cox Plate weekend, he can't return to NSW without quarantining.

Advertisement

"So Kerrin can probably ride her in a Cox Plate but not the Golden Eagle," smiled Richards.

"But that is only one factor. Ultimately it will be Brendan's decision."

With the Cambridge stud owner expressing a preference for the 100th Cox Plate, that is where Probabeel is likely to go.

It is also decision time for many who contested the Windsor Park Plate at Hastings on Saturday and were chances to contest the Livamol there on October 17.

The Richards trio of Melody Belle, Avantage and Prise De Fer are still definitely being aimed at the Livamol as are Two Illicit and Supera, who both pleased their trainers on Saturday and are looking for the longer trip.

But Windsor Park place-getter Callsign Mav definitely won't return for the Livamol on his home track and is unlikely to be seen again this spring.

"I will ease up on him now and look at the 1400m to mile races over the summer," says trainer John Bary.

"I think you can go to the well too many times with these four-year-olds who I'd rather take my time with him.

Advertisement

"The hardest thing about that is he is rate so highly now he is basically a weight-for-age horse only."

The team behind Probabeel have to decide between the A$7.5 million Golden Eagle in Rosehill on October 31 and the A$5 million Cox Plate in Melbourne a week earlier. Photo / Bradley Photography

Trainer Pam Gerard says no decision has yet been made on Pinmedown but the Livamol is less, rather than more, likely while Loire and Jennifer Eccles are definitely out of the last leg of the Triple Crown.

"She was disappointing, no two ways about it," said co-trainer Shaune Ritchie of Jennifer Eccles.

"It is hard for these four-year-old mares coming in to a weight-for-age. They are straight out of three-year-old racing and up against a 10-time (now 11) group one-winner like Melody Belle.

"There is no complaint about that, we knew what we were getting ourselves into but she performed well below her fresh up run on Saturday so she can have a small break now."

Ritchie, who is likely to send stablemate Sultan Of Swing back to Hastings for the Livamol, says Jennifer Eccles may not be seen much until after Christmas, with the Thorndon Mile at Trentham in January a realistic target.

Advertisement

The Livamol could get some high class additions though in Tiptronic, with Chad Ormsby to ride, and Beauden.