A wish list of 15 things for what will be a unique All Black test rugby season.

1) The Wallabies win the first game

It's all about the Bledisloe Cup for my money - the Rugby Championship is a mess. And kicking the test season off with a Wallaby win in Wellington is exactly what rugby in this part of the world needs, rather than having to contemplate another All Black stroll to victory.

Give us some heat, fear, nerves, a do-or-die contest. And an Aussie win would be another poke in the eye for a New Zealand Rugby administration whose arrogance and incompetence this year almost beggars belief.

Australian rugby appears on life support at times – they need to find a way of climbing back to former glories. World rugby will be all the better if the Aussies rediscover their mojo.

A victory in Wellington will give Dave Rennie the confidence to strike forth with his new breed, not that I think he is a man lacking in self-belief.

2) The Wallabies finally win the Bledisloe Cup back

See above. It might also hasten the rise of Scott Robertson, who is the coach New Zealand needs to re-invigorate the game. The failure to pick Robertson as the All Black coach smacked of many things, including sheer stupidity and the old boys' network at work.

3) Ian Foster succeeds

This doesn't match up with my promotion of Robertson as the man who should be coaching the All Blacks. But Ian Foster is a likeable bloke, and may be a better head coach than some of us believe. Not all thinking is black and white - sometimes our positions can be illogical. I do wish Foster would show more awareness of world events though (more of that below).

4) Wallabies get physical

Compared to the All Blacks, they are soft. That's been their longstanding problem. Unless they harden up for the full 80 minutes, they will be dog tucker yet again. Whatever the result, it would be great to see a gripping contest.

Advertisement

5) Will Jordan gets a chance to shine at fullback

New Zealand rugby, world rugby, needs a new superstar. Jordan is potentially that bloke and too good for the wing. It's a tricky position for coach Foster because the old world superstar - Beauden Barrett - is hanging in there as a fullback option for now, but he will be well past his prime by the next World Cup. (I believe Jordan is already a better fullback).

Will Jordan in action for the Crusaders. Photo / Getty

Jordie Barrett is a reasonable long term fullback option, but he will never be a superstar. Jordan is an elegant maestro, a gifted runner and counter attacker who might be the nearest thing we will get to the next Christian Cullen although here will never be another Christian Cullen.

6) Something worldly emerges out of the All Blacks camp

They still sound like people trapped in a rugby bubble, like nothing else in the world matters, as if nothing else is going on.

7) No virus outbreak occurs

Sorry rugby heads but I hope Auckland stays at level two so Eden Park remains a safer zone for the second game.

The idea that, even now, we can pack a large crowd of people together is stone cold crazy when we don't absolutely know that Covid-19 has disappeared (and not just in Auckland).

The experts are narrowing down what makes something a super spreader and events where people are shouting etc. are real danger zones. There is no way in the world I would attend a packed sporting event right now.

Just saying.

8) Who barged in?

Would love to know which All Black "barged" through Ian Foster's door , and refused to play over Christmas.

Advertisement

9) A Sky TV re-run

Would love to see Sky repeat their North v South after-match show, which was so bizarre that I can't believe it happened. A re-run would prove I wasn't dreaming.

10) Rieko Ioane shines at centre

Count me in as a Jack Goodhue fan, and Ioane has yet to reveal all the qualities and do all the tough work which make Goodhue a world class centre.

But if Ioane proves the doubters wrong, he would be a world beater with his attacking touches and running power.

Rieko Ioane played at centre in the North v South game. Photosport

The Ioane-at-centre bandwagon has been premature and he would be exposed against tougher sides. The former wing only revelled in his new position when defenders were running sideways or backwards in Super Rugby Aotearoa.

And unfortunately, Goodhue lacks the subtleties and ability to change direction which make the unique Anton Lienert-Brown by far our best No. 12.

11) Don't blame the refs

The game has so many rules and grey areas it is virtually impossible to please everyone. Refs have become the whipping boys for a sport which has too many failings and career coaches looking to obscure their own defects.

12) Wallaby prop Taniela Tupou cuts loose

A nation which has given world rugby some of the finest backs in history is now relying on a tighthead prop to become the new superstar. The former Auckland first XV sensation is a 130kg wrecking ball who can smash the All Blacks' traditional forward superiority.

13) Dane Coles fires up

It would be great to get a reminder of his unique gifts as a maverick tight forward. The fear is that after many injuries, and being close to his 34th birthday, he is probably on the slide. Over to you, Asafo Aumua.

All Blacks hooker Dane Coles attempting to out-run Springboks captain Duane Vermeulen last season. Photo / Mark Mitchell

14) Shannon Frizell stars

We all have our favourites. To my mind, Frizell is the best loose forward athlete New Zealand has seen since Michael Jones. Hope he gets a chance to shine.

15) The All Blacks have been looking at the Australian weather forecast, for their sake

It's already been hitting 30 degrees in Brisbane, where the third test against the Aussies will be played.