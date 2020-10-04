A wish list of 15 things for what will be a unique All Black test rugby season.

1) The Wallabies win the first game

It's all about the Bledisloe Cup for my money - the

2) The Wallabies finally win the Bledisloe Cup back

3) Ian Foster succeeds

4) Wallabies get physical

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

5) Will Jordan gets a chance to shine at fullback

Related articles:

6) Something worldly emerges out of the All Blacks camp

7) No virus outbreak occurs

8) Who barged in?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

9) A Sky TV re-run

10) Rieko Ioane shines at centre

11) Don't blame the refs

12) Wallaby prop Taniela Tupou cuts loose

13) Dane Coles fires up

14) Shannon Frizell stars

15) The All Blacks have been looking at the Australian weather forecast, for their sake