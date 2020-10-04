It was a knock on the door that made All Blacks history.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has revealed a player told him in no uncertain terms that he would not accept being away from home at Christmas.

"I've had one player that has barged in my door and said 'I'm not playing at Christmas'," Foster told Newstalk ZB's Martin Devlin.

When asked if that player would figure in the side for Sunday's opening Bledisloe Cup match in Wellington, Foster said: "Who knows?"

No All Blacks coach has ever faced a Christmas controversy before. In an ever-changing rugby landscape caused by Covid-19 restrictions, the All Blacks face the prospect of being stuck in managed isolation on Christmas Day.

The most definitive public anti-Christmas stance came from captain Sam Cane, but there have been hints that other players such as Beauden Barrett were considering their availability.

Further to this, New Zealand Rugby Players' Association boss Rob Nichol told the Herald that New Zealand Rugby had breached its obligations in announcing next year's Super Rugby competition without consulting the NZRPA first.

Foster portrayed the coaches and squad as people who did not believe they should be involved in the various debates which are swirling around the game.

The 55-year-old Foster, who has had an extended wait before taking charge of his first All Blacks test team, said the squad just wanted some certainty.

"We've been able to get some certainty in the last couple of days," Foster said, referring to changes in Australian quarantine laws which should allow an earlier start.

"It's a tough one for the players. They got given some dates, the dates changed, we've basically said through our players' association and the union to sort it out and get real clarity on the dates."

Coach Ian Foster, All Blacks public training session, Rugby Park, Whakatane. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Foster said in contrast to the one player who had "barged" in his door, others were trying to figure the situation out.

"We've got a whole lot of players saying 'what is happening - where are we at?'

"The players also need to make sure they have a decent period at the end of the year ready for what is looking like another early start and big campaign next year."

Foster rejected any claim that the players had been silenced.

"No one's been muzzled. Like everyone else we are watching a bit from the sidelines while the debate goes on," he said.

"It would be irresponsible for us to jump in too often, the market is too full with different views at the moment.

"I don't want to comment too much on (the NZRPA position). Our top players have got a whole lot of things happening, and we are trying to narrow down our focus for an intense Bledisloe contest."

But Foster saw a positive side to rugby's raging controversies.

"You can feel the energy around the marketplace," he said.

"The media is talking about everything, the public has got an opinion on everything. I love that. it means people are caring, we've got a debate."