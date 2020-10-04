World Rugby announced over the weekend that the seeds for the next Rugby World Cup in France, yes only three years away, will be based off the world rankings as of January 1 this year.

The original plan was to use the World Rugby rankings following the end of year tours this season but since Covid-19 has put a hold on international rugby since March, the decision has been made to let results roughly four years before the 2023 tournament determine the pools.

The draw will take place on December 14 in Paris because draws must be made so tickets can be sold.

As of January 1, South Africa, New Zealand, England and Wales held the top four spots in the world which puts them in Band one and the top seeds across the four pools (the Jan 1 date ignores the almost four rounds of the 2020 Six Nations, which works in favour of Wales who actually sit sixth in the world right now).



That leaves some interesting prospects to land in the All Blacks' group in France.

Here's a look at the potential opponents.

Band two contenders

Australia

Probably the most intriguing of the four options for rugby neutrals but the least desirable for All Blacks fans considering the two sides face off so often. The Bledisloe Cup rivals however have never met in pool play. Their four previous meetings at the World Cup have either been at the semifinal or final stage, the last being the 2015 final. The two sides will meet for the 167th time this Sunday but have never played each other in France.

Ireland

Ireland became a thorn in Steve Hansen's side in the three years leading up to the 2019 World Cup with victories in 2016 and 2018 before the All Blacks beat them 46-14 in the 2019 quarters. The All Blacks and Ireland have only met once in pool play - in 1995 which saw the introduction of Jonah Lomu to the World Cup when he scored a double in a 43-19 thrashing. Surprisingly last year's quarterfinal meeting was just the second World Cup clash between the two nations.

France

Having the All Blacks and the hosts in the same pool would no doubt be the preferable option for World Rugby. France were in the All Blacks pool at the 2011 World Cup before the two sides met again in the final. Overall the All Blacks have played France seven times at the World Cup, the most of any nation, with five wins and two defeats.

Japan

Without home advantage at the next World Cup, and yet to record a win over the All Blacks, Japan are they obvious weaker option of the four. It also proves a mockery of basing the World Cup seeds on the previous tournament as it means the recent hosts get an advantage at the following World Cup as well. 1995 and 2011 were the two previous occasions that Japan and the All Blacks have been drawn in the same pool. It is also the only two matches they've played at the World Cup.

Band 3

Scotland

New Zealand and Scotland have been drawn in the same pool just once which was in 2007 when the Scots played a weakened lineup in a 40-0 defeat at Edinburgh to prepare for a vital pool game against Italy six days later. Previously the Scots had a knack of being knocked out by the All Blacks, losing quarter-finals in 1987, 1995 and 1999. They haven't met at the World Cup since the 2007 thrashing and only had one test in the last World Cup cycle where Scotland went close to ending their drought. No doubt the strongest of the four teams in Band 3. Whether that remains by 2023 is another question.

Argentina

Much like the Wallabies, Rugby Championship rivals Argentina fall into the 'we don't need to see this clash again' category. Argentina did provide a strong challenge in their 2015 World Cup pool game at Wembley, just the second time they have drawn in the All Blacks' group with the first coming in 1987, but they are still yet to defeat New Zealand. It will be interesting how the Pumas will shape up in France 2023 considering the unknown future of the Jaguares.

Fiji

It would be nice to see the All Blacks play a Pacific nation in pool play that isn't Tonga, who they have shared the same pool five times now. The All Blacks haven't played Fiji at the World Cup since 1987 and have never played Samoa, who could come out of band three or four. The All Blacks last played Fiji in 2011, a 60-14 win in Dunedin, and have played just three times since 2000.

Italy

It just wouldn't be a World Cup without Italy and the All Blacks being drawn in the same pool. It's happened in 1987, 1991, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2019. Unfortunately, last year's poolplay clash didn't go ahead due to the threat of Typhoon Hagibis. The closest Italy have ever gotten to beating the All Blacks was the 31-21 defeat at Leicester's Welford Road Stadium in 1991.