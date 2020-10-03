Probabeel has recorded one of the great New Zealand racing victories of the last decade and opened up a world of possibilities with a stunning performance in the A$1 million Epsom at Randwick.

The Matamata mare overcame being camped three wide the entire race from barrier 16 to crush arch rival Funstar, with another Kiwi in Riodini third in one of Sydney's glamour mile races.

It capped Probabeel's ascendency from outstanding filly to top-class open galloper and sealed a remarkable day for young trainer Jamie Richards who had earlier quinealled the Group 1 race at Hastings.

But not only was the Epsom worth five times as much, Richards knows being competitive in Australia is the most important new frontier of his career and after the results of Probabeel, Te Akau Shark and Melody Belle in the last year alone Richards is now clearly one of Australasia's elite trainers.

In coming days he will need to make his next big decision, whether to stay in Sydney with Probabeel and target the A$7.5 million Golden Eagle there on October 31 or head south to Victoria for the prestige and historic honour of the Cox Plate at The Valley.

The way she dealt to Sydney's best older milers on Saturday she looks a perfect mare for the Golden Eagle but it is run at Rosehill which doesn't suit Probabeel as ideally as Randwick.

And perhaps more importantly owner Brendan Lindsay says while he and his Cambridge Stud team will discuss options with Richards, Lindsay already has a preference.

"I'd like to see her go to the Cox Plate," says Lindsay.

"It is the 100th year of the Cox Plate which is a legendary race and I like the thought of her stepping up to 2040m.

"But we will talk those options through with Jamie and Henry (Plumtree, racing manager)."

Lindsay was bursting with pride as much for the New Zealand racing and breeding industry as for himself and wife Jo who own Probabeel.

"When a New Zealand horse wins like that it reminds people what quality horses we breed in this country and what we can achieve," he told the Herald.

"And to be honest, I can't believe how easily she bolted in after being three wide."

Probabeel, who has now won three $1 million races, cost $380,000 at the Karaka yearling sales and is rated a $9 chance at the Golden Eagle and $21 for the Cox Plate with her price for one of those races certain to tighten once the decision of where she heads next is confirmed.

She was the star of the show on a stellar day for the New Zealand breeding industry after Verry Elleegant won Turnbull Stakes in Melbourne and last season's Golden Eagle winner Kolding won the Hill Stakes, also at Randwick.