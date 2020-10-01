The manners of the two hot favourites at Addington tomorrow night should determine the outcomes of the Group races just as much as their actual class.

If Sundees Son (R7, No 6) and Self Assured (R8, No 11) are both on their best behaviour for all their 2600m standing starts they should win. But at this level one misstep and they could punish punters again.

Self Assured is having his first start since being placed on the unruly by trainer-driver Mark Purdon for throwing his toys out of the cot in a similar race at Addington.

The five-year-old looks to panic when hemmed between other horses so back behind his rivals tonight with room to relax he may be fine, as he was at workouts last week.

Self Assured is so talented he can probably settle last and win but his rivals now know his Achilles heel and hardened professionals such as Classie Brigade will run even sectionals so Self Assured must have his mind on the job.

From the fairytale of A G's White Socks to the hype of U May Cullect tomorrow night's Canterbury Classic has plenty of angles but the return of Spankem might have the most legs.

He is a Miracle Mile winner who was just pipped in the New Zealand Cup last year and if he returns to his best he could be our best or at least most consistent Group 1 pacer in coming months.

Add in former NZ Cup winner Thefixer, now trained by Regan Todd, and tomorrow night's race pumps up the open-class volume another level.

The trotters are even with their glory spread last season and the impending threat of the four-year-olds to come but the flat out best trotter racing might be Sundees Son.

Sundees Son's manners concerns are he usually steps away but gallops when unhappy or more likely when his body isn't quite right.

He is so talented even from a 20m handicap if he is in the zone tomorrow night he should beat Trotter of the Year Winterfell, who shares the same mental frailties, returning Dominion hero Habibi Inta and Majestic Man.