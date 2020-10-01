The two new glamour girls on the scene need the same thing to knock off the favourites in the $200,000 Windsor Park Plate on Saturday: a hot speed.

Last season's Filly of the Year winner Jennifer Eccles and the filly that is probably as talented as her in Two Illicit take on the more established Group 1-winning mares in Melody Belle and Avantage in the 1600m second leg of the Hawke's Bay Triple Crown at Hastings.

Although local boy Callsign Mav, who won the Tarzino two weeks ago, returns it would be a huge surprise if one of the eight mares in the race doesn't win, with huge back-up in Supera, Loire and the Tarzino eyecatcher Vancooga.

Melody Belle is the undoubted queen of the turf here even if plenty are gunning for her crown, with Avantage showing shades of her stablemate's enormous class this year.

Both will get their chance, drawn handy enough to sit just off the speed and with clear air from the top of the straight they are still the ones to beat, especially if Avantage can get away quicker.

Two Illicit and Jennifer Eccles are also genuine class and their trainers hope a genuine tempo in the race will see them stalk the Te Akau pair and be able to finish over the top.

"I think that would really help our mare," says Two Illicit's co-trainer Roger James.

"Ideally I think she is a 2000m mare and may be better suited by the Livamol in two weeks but everything has gone perfectly since her fresh-up win.

"With all the high-class mares drawn alongside each other it could come down to who gets the right trail in the race but I am sure we will be better suited by a solid speed, which you seem to get around Hastings over 1600m."

Two Illicit could be in the mix in the Windsor Park Plate finish tomorrow. Photo / Trish Dunell

Two Illicit was magnificent winning fresh-up on a wet track at Ellerslie last time out and although she isn't a member of the Group 1 winners club yet that could change.

Fellow Cambridge trainer Shaune Ritchie shares James' desire for a searching 1600m gallop for Jennifer Eccles.

"I think the racing gods have played their role with the draws," says Ritchie. "All those great mares being drawn alongside each other is going to make it a hell of a spectacle and I think these younger mares can run with the Te Akau pair.

"I couldn't be happier with our mare but if they go hard and she can get one crack at them she can win.

"Initially I was disappointed Supera outfinished her in the Tarzino but two things about that, Supera is a very good mare in her own right and I am sure watching the head-on Jennifer lost some momentum by not being really clear until late.

"That race didn't hurt her and has brought her on so she can win."

Ritchie does have one concern, which could act as a warning for punters eyeing up any of the favoured mares.

"They are all drawn low gates but that 1600m start at Hastings is really tricky and there is almost certain to be pressure coming across from outside wide. When that happens they can't all fit into the same spot and almost invariably somebody gets flushed out the back.

"It could be any one of us and this is a true weight-for-age race not just for the quality of the horses but because it is going to take a great ride to win it."