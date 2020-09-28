The Black Caps have two more months to wait before the return of international cricket with their summer schedule revealed today.

Kane Williamson's side haven't played in any format since their ODI series in Australia was cancelled in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

New Zealand Cricket today revealed the Black Caps and White Ferns summer schedule which begins with a Twenty20 series between the Black Caps and the West Indies, starting on November 27.

Pakistan, Australia and Bangladesh will also face the Black Caps while the White Ferns can also look forward to a busy summer of international cricket, with the England women's side confirmed to visit in February and March, and discussions ongoing regarding a visit from the Australia women.

The West Indies open the summer schedule when they play three Twenty20s and two tests. The opening test will be at Seddon Park starting December 3, followed by the second test at the Basin Reserve eight days later.

Black Caps paceman Neil Wagner celebrates a wicket. Photosport

Pakistan will also play two tests and two ODIs including a Boxing Day test at Mt Maunganui's Bay Oval. Christchurch's Hagley Oval will hold the second test starting January 3.

Last summer the Black Caps played in Australia's traditional Boxing Day test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and the previous year New Zealand hosted one for the first time since 2014 against Sri Lanka.

The Black Caps will host Australia in a five-match Twenty20 series. Their first ODI of the summer won't be until March 21 when Bangladesh visit for three ODIs and three Twenty20s.

That means it will be more than a year between ODI internationals for the World Cup finalists. With back-to-back Twenty20 World Cups played in 2021 and 2022 the shorter format has taken precedent.

The Black Caps' last test match was on March 2 when they wrapped up a series win over India.

A gap in the international schedule between January 7 and February 22 will see international players available for the Super Smash competitions.

While the Government has so far granted approval for the first two incoming teams (West Indies and Pakistan), New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White was confident the other inbound tours would receive the green light.

"I'm thrilled to be making this announcement today, given the uncertainty and difficulties over the past six or seven months," he said.

"We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the New Zealand government for helping us navigate this complex process.



"Hosting these tours is incredibly important to us for two reasons: international cricket brings in revenue that funds the entire game of cricket in New Zealand and, also, it's crucial that we look after the fans of the game and sport in general, especially during these difficult times."

White said NZC was aware of the challenging circumstances in which many New Zealanders had found themselves in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis and would be cutting the price of a GA adult ticket by almost half, to acknowledge this.

"It might sound counter-intuitive to be lowering ticket prices at a time of great additional cost and expense to the game, but we think it's the right thing to do".

White said he was extremely grateful to Cricket Australia for seeing fit to send its men's T20 side to New Zealand at a time when its international calendar was so congested.

"We've worked very closely with Cricket Australia in what is, really, a unique set of circumstances – and we can't speak highly enough of their commitment to the global game.

"The same goes for the West Indies, Pakistan, Bangladesh and England - right across the board in cricket there's been a real spirit of cooperation."