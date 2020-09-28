Everton might not be top of the table but they are top of the charts.

The Liverpool club are one of the surprise frontrunners of the English Premier League with three wins from their opening three matches.

They currently sit second behind Leicester City on goal difference after victories over Tottenham, West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace to begin the season.

Following the successful start to the new season, fans have celebrated by purchasing the club's official song Spirit of the Blues on iTunes which has seen the 1985 release surge to the top of the charts.

Spirit of the Blues was released after the Toffees won both the English First Division and European Cup Winners' Cup in 1985.

In the last week the song has risen 1000 places on the iTunes chart, knocking Miley Cyrus off top spot.