All the action as Taranaki and Otago contest the Ranfurly Shield.

Otago is ready for Taranaki and is expecting plenty of mud.

With a weather bomb due to hit the country over the weekend and Taranaki right in the firing line, the pitch is not going to be hard and fast.

It is looking like a tough game based around the forward packs with the kicking games of both sides under examination. As predicted, the Taranaki side will be without the two Barrett brothers, with Beauden becoming a father on Friday with the arrival of daughter Billie Rose Barrett .

New All Black lock Tupou Vaa'i has been retained in the Taranaki team. Stephen Perofeta replaces Jordie Barrett at the back while Jayson Potroz will be at first five-eighth.

Otago has kept the same starting team which defeated Manawatu last week. The only change is in the reserves where outside back Mitch Scott replaces loose forward Sean Withy to bring more balance to the bench.

Otago coach Tom Donnelly said the side had talked about the importance of the Ranfurly Shield this week, but noted Taranaki had impressed in its first two games.

"They are just playing really good footy. We have to be totally accurate. Be good with our penalties, look after the ball like we did last week," he said.

"It is supposed to be wet up there so we need to treasure the ball. If we give the ball away like we did last week at the start of the game it will be a tough night at the office.

"It has been raining all week up there, tough ground at Inglewood."

Donnelly said the side had trained hard this week and was starting to find its feet. It was ready to rip into the game and give Taranaki a tough challenge.

- Otago Daily Times